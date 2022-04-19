Road to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia begins Thursday
The road to the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia has been set with postseason play beginning this week in the Western Hockey League and Ontario Hockey League, with all games available via a Playoff Pass subscription to CHL TV.
In the WHL, the Edmonton Oil Kings open against the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Thursday, April 21, while Friday sees the puck drop in seven more series:
Winnipeg ICE vs. Prince Albert Raiders
Moose Jaw Warriors vs. Saskatoon Blades
Red Deer Rebels vs. Brandon Wheat Kings
Everett Silvertips vs. Vancouver Giants
Seattle Thunderbirds vs. Kelowna Rockets
Kamloops Blazers vs. Spokane Chiefs
Portland Winterhawks vs. Prince George Cougars
For complete WHL playoff schedule information, click here.
In the OHL, five teams will begin play Thursday, including the regular season champion Hamilton Bulldogs who will take on the Peterborough Petes. The remainder of the opening round includes:
Mississauga Steelheads vs. Barrie Colts
North Bay Battalion vs. Ottawa 67’s
Kingston Frontenacs vs. Oshawa Generals
Windsor Spitfires vs. Sarnia Sting
Soo Greyhounds vs. Guelph Storm
London Knights vs. Kitchener Rangers
Flint Firebirds vs. Owen Sound Attack
For complete OHL playoff schedule information, click here.
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League will commence playoff action following the conclusion of the regular season schedule May 1.
Following the conclusion of the playoff schedule, the three league champions will join the host Saint John Sea Dogs as part of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia to be held June 20-29 in New Brunswick.