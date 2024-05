Road to Memorial Cup daily: Warriors to play for WHL title after Game 7 win

CHL Three Stars

Lynden Lakovic scored his second straight overtime winner as he sent Moose Jaw to the WHL Championship Series after a Game 7 win over Saskatoon. Lakovic has five goals this postseason with four of them standing as game-winners; of that number, three have come in overtime.

Jackson Unger stopped 37 shots for Moose Jaw in their win over Saskatoon. Unger, whose 35 wins were tied for the most in the CHL in the regular season, is 12-1-2 in the postseason with a .909 save percentage.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) scored his 12th goal of the postseason in the third period for Moose Jaw. The CHL’s scoring leader in the regular season with 126 points, Firkus’ 27 points are tied for the WHL postseason scoring lead alongside teammate Denton Mateychuk (CBJ).

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (3) Moose Jaw — Warriors win series 4-3

Game 7: Warriors 3-2 Blades (OT)

Lakovic had the overtime winner just 36 seconds into the extra frame as Moose Jaw booked their spot in the WHL Championship Series for the first time since 2006

Ethan Semeniuk gave Moose Jaw a 1-0 lead in the first before Easton Armstrong levelled the scores through 40. Firkus’ goal at 10:13 of the third put the Warriors up 2-1 before Vaughn Watterodt sent the game to overtime with 3:07 to play

Unger’s 37 saves backstopped the Warriors while Evan Gardner stopped 22 shots

Six of the seven games in the series went to overtime to establish a new WHL record in a seven-game series

The Warriors will face Portland in the WHL Championship Series

One of the biggest goals in @MJWARRIORS history! 😤 Lynden Lakovic sends Moose Jaw to the #WHLChampionship Series with the Game 7 OT winner! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 8, 2024

