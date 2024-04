Road to Memorial Cup daily: Warriors lone team to win on road to start Round 3

CHL Three Stars

Justin Gill (NYI) scored three goals to power Baie-Comeau to a Game 2 victory over Cape Breton. Gill’s 20 points leads all QMJHL skaters this postseason while he is the first Drakkar player since Jeremy Gregoire in 2015 to record at least 20 points in a single postseason.

Justin Poirier had four points (1G, 3A) in the Drakkar’s victory. Poirier now has 12 goals to match the franchise record alongside Maxime St. Cyr for the most in a single postseason. After a 51-goal regular season, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect has 19 points in 10 games in the Q playoffs.

Prince George’s Joshua Ravensbergen‘s outstanding rookie season continued Friday as he stopped all 33 shots he saw in a 5-0 Game 1 win over Portland. Ravensbergen is 8-0-0 in the postseason and has three shutouts to his name.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (2) North Bay — Generals lead series 1-0

Game 1: Generals 4-2 Battalion

Oshawa erased a 2-0 deficit to take Game 1 4-2 over North Bay

Captain Stuart Rolofs scored twice while 2024 NHL Draft prospect Luca Marrelli had the game-winner at 1:54 of the third. Connor Lockhart scored into an empty-net to secure the victory while Cal Ritchie (COL) had a pair of assists

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) and Dalyn Wakely had given the visitors a 2-0 lead just 4:30 into the first

Game 2 is April 28 at 6:05pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (2) Saginaw — Knights lead series 1-0

Game 1: Knights 3-1 Spirit

Kasper Haltunnen (SJ) scored twice in the third period to lift London to a Game 1 win over the Memorial Cup hosts

Easton Cowan (TOR) sealed the deal with an empty-net goal while Denver Barkey (PHI) and Sam Dickinson each had two assists

Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) had given Saginaw a 1-0 lead 16:01 into the first period

Game 2 is April 28 at 2pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (4) Cape Breton — Drakkar lead series 2-0

Game 2: Drakkar 5-3 Eagles

Gill and Poirier led Baie-Comeau to its 10th straight postseason win as they took Game 2 over Cape Breton

Isaac Dufort was credited with the game-winner 1:28 into the third as he scored his fourth postseason goal on the power play

Charles-Antoine Lavallee had a goal and an assist for the Eagles who built a 2-0 lead 8:51 into the first thanks to Cole Burbidge and Lavallee

Game 3 is April 29 at 6pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (3) Victoriaville — Voltigeurs lead series 1-0

Game 1: Voltigeurs 2-1 Tigres

Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) scored the game-winner at 9:32 of the third on the power play as the Volts took Game 1

Sam Oliver had given Drummondville a 1-0 lead 94 seconds into the second frame before Tommy Cormier levelled things up 30 seconds into the third

Riley Mercer stopped 36 shots in the Voltigeurs net

Game 2 is April 27 at 9pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (3) Moose Jaw — Warriors lead series 1-0

Game 1: Warriors 4-3 Blades (OT)

Brayden Yager (PIT) scored the overtime winner at 12:34 as Moose Jaw stole home ice in Game 1

Brayden Schuurman, Atley Calvert and Matthew Savoie (BUF) had given the Warriors a 3-2 lead after they had trailed 2-0 early

Egor Sidorov (ANA) scored twice for Saskatoon that included the game-tying goal with just 1:27 left in regulation. Sidorov’s 12 goals leads all WHL skaters in the playoffs

Game 2 is April 27 at 9pm ET

The @MJWARRIORS take Game 1 on the road! #LetsGoPens prospect and Saskatoon native Brayden Yager had the overtime winner in a 4-3 victory over the Blades! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 27, 2024

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (2) Portland — Cougars lead series 1-0

Game 1: Cougars 5-0 Winterhawks

Ravensbergen backstopped Prince George to a Game 1 victory thanks to his 33-save shutout

Bauer Dumanski, Terik Parascak and Koehn Ziemmer (LA) each had a goal and an assist

Riley Heidt (MIN) tallied two assists

Game 2 is April 27 at 9pm ET

