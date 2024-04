Road to Memorial Cup daily: Voltigeurs move on to third round

Photo credit: Ghyslain Bergeron

CHL Three Stars

Noah Reinhart had a postseason high four points (2G, 2A) as he led Drummondville into the third round after a 6-1 win over Sherbrooke in Game 6. Acquired from Saint John at the QMJHL Trade Deadline, Reinhart had 29 points (13 goals) in 30 regular season games with the Volts and sits tied fifth in postseason scoring with nine points.

Charlie Schenkel stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Soo forced a Game 7 against Saginaw after a 5-0 win in Game 6. In 10 postseason contests, Schenkel owns a .909 save percentage and 2.39 GAA. He won 28 games during the regular season.

Sam Oliver had three points (2G, 1A) in the Volts’ victory over Sherbrooke. Oliver finished tied first in Volts scoring in the regular season with 71 points while he’s played at a point-per-game in the postseason across 10 contests.

OHL

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (3) Soo — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Greyhounds 5-0 Spirit

The Soo forced a Game 7 after a dominant 5-0 win Sunday night

Gavin Hayes (CHI) scored twice while Jack Beck had three points (1G, 2A)

Schenkel’s 24-save shutout was his second of the series after he made 27 saves in Game 4

Game 7 is April 23 at 7:05pm ET

QMJHL

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (4) Sherbrooke — Voltigeurs win series 4-2

Game 6: Voltigeurs 6-1 Phoenix

The Volts scored twice in each period as they finally put Sherbrooke away in Game 6

After Sherbrooke took a 1-0 lead, the Voltigeurs rattled off six straight goals led by Reinhart and Oliver

Ethan Gauthier and Lukas Landry also scored while Riley Mercer made 23 saves

Drummondville will now face Victoriaville in Round 3

