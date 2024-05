Road to Memorial Cup daily: Voltigeurs book spot in Q finals

Photo credit: Ghyslain Bergeron

CHL Three Stars

Hunter Haight (MIN) found the back of the net three times as Saginaw won Game 5 in London. Haight’s nine goals leads all Spirit skaters in the postseason while during the regular season, he found the back of the net a career high 25 times.

Ty Nelson (SEA) had the double overtime winner to complete a three-point (2G, 1A) showing as North Bay won its second straight over Oshawa. Nelson’s 13 points are the second most among OHL d-men this postseason.

Fraser Minten’s (TOR) second goal of the game was the OT winner as Saskatoon took a 3-2 series lead over Moose Jaw. Minten, acquired from Kamloops in November, has eight goals in 14 playoff games.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (2) North Bay — Generals lead series 3-2

Game 5: Battalion 5-4 Generals (OT)

Nelson’s (SEA) second goal of the game kept North Bay alive as he had the Game 5 double overtime winner at 4:53 in a 5-4 victory

Nelson had sent the game to double OT after he scored the equalizer with 8:41 left in regulation

Anthony Romani had a pair of goals for North Bay while Justin Ertel (DAL) also found the back of the net. Mike McIvor stopped 41 shots.

Lucas Rodriguez, Luca Marrelli, Luca D’Amato and Luke Torrance scored for Oshawa

Game 6 is May 5 at 2pm ET

Game 6 needed! 🫡#SeaKraken prospect Ty Nelson drives to the net and buries the 2OT winner for the @OHLBattalion! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 4, 2024

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (2) Saginaw — Knights lead series 3-2

Game 5: Spirit 4-2 Knights

Haight’s (MIN) hat-trick led Saginaw to a 4-2 Game 5 victory over London

Josh Bloom (VAN) also scored for the Spirit while Nolan Lalonde (CBJ) made 28 saves

Oliver Bonk (PHI) and Easton Cowan (TOR) scored for London who will return home with a chance to clinch

Game 6 is May 5 at 2pm ET

QMJHL

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (3) Victoriaville — Voltigeurs win series 4-1

Game 5: Voltigeurs 3-2 Tigres (OT)

Alexis Gendron (PHI) had the game-winner 11 seconds into overtime as Volts returned to the QMJHL finals for the first time since 2009

Gendron had forced overtime after he levelled the score at 2-2 with just 49 seconds left in regulation

Mikael Huchette had the Volts’ other goal either side of tallies from the Tigres’ Alexis Bourque and Benjamin Vigneault

Nathan Darveau stopped 42 shots in defeat for Victoriaville

Drummondville will face Baie-Comeau in the Gilles Courteau Trophy finals.

11 seconds into overtime, #LetsGoFlyers prospect Alexis Gendron tips in the game-winner to send the @VoltigeursDRU to the @QMJHL finals! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 4, 2024

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (3) Moose Jaw — Blades lead series 3-2

Game 5: Blades 5-4 Warriors (OT)

Minten buried the game-winning goal 18:15 into overtime to give Saskatoon a 3-2 series lead

The goal saved the Blades’ blushes after they had built a 4-0 lead through 40 minutes thanks to goals from Minten, Egor Sidorov (ANA), Charlie Wright and Brandon Lisowsky (TOR)

However, Moose Jaw scored four unanswered in the third period as goals from Brayden Schuurman, Jagger Firkus (SEA) and a pair from Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) forced overtime

Game 6 is May 5 at 4pm ET

Fraser Minten loves overtime! 🚨 The #LeafsForever prospect's second OT winner of the series clinches a 5-4 victory for @bladeshockey over Moose Jaw! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 4, 2024

