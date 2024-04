Road to Memorial Cup daily: trio of OHL clubs advance to Round 3

Photo credit: Tim Austen

CHL Three Stars

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) had a hat-trick and an assist as North Bay beat Sudbury 5-0 in Game 4 to advance to the third round. Vilmanis, who was acquired from Sarnia at the OHL trade deadline, had 28 goals in 30 regular season games with the Battalion and has tallied 16 postseason points, tied for the most among OHL skaters.

Jacob Julien (WPG) recorded his second straight hat-trick as he powered London to a Game 4 win over Kitchener that saw them book their spot in Round 3. Julien, who had a career high 78 points in the regular season, has seven goals in the OHL playoffs.

North Bay’s Mike McIvor stopped all 36 shots he faced as the Battalion beat the Wolves 5-0. The rookie netminder is 7-1-0 in the postseason and owns a .924 save percentage and 2.28 GAA.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (6) Ottawa — Generals win series 4-0

Game 4: Generals 5-0 67’s

Owen Griffen had a goal and an assist as Oshawa completed a four-game sweep of Ottawa

Jacob Oster stopped 31 shots for the Generals who also got goals from Dylan Roobroeck (NYR), Cal Ritchie (COL) and Luke Torrance

Beckett Sennecke had a pair of assists for Oshawa

The Generals will now face North Bay in the OHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series

(2) North Bay vs. (5) Sudbury — Battalion win series 4-0

Game 4: Battalion 5-0 Wolves

Vilmanis’ hat-trick and McIvor’s shutout powered North Bay to a 5-0 win and a series sweep of Sudbury

Dalyn Wakely also scored twice for North Bay as he leads all OHL skaters with 11 postseason goals

Justin Ertel (DAL) had three assists

The Battalion have now reached the Eastern Conference Championship Series for the third straight year

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (4) Kitchener — Knights win series 4-0

Game 4: Knights 4-3 Rangers

Julien’s second postseason hat-trick led London to a four-game sweep of rivals Kitchener

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) had London’s fourth goal that eventually stood as the game-winner

Trent Swick had a pair of goals for Kitchener

London will face either Saginaw or the Soo in the Western Conference Championship Series

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.