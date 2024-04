Road to Memorial Cup daily: three teams advance to the third round

Photo credit: Bryannah James

CHL Three Stars

Egor Sidorov (ANA) had his second straight hat-trick as he led Saskatoon to Round 3 after a 7-0 win in Game 4. Sidorov, who scored 50 goals in the regular season, is tied first among CHL skaters with 10 postseason goals.

Jacob Newcombe had six points (2G, 4A) as Cape Breton beat Chicoutimi 8-5 in Game 4 to advance to the third round. Newcombe has nine points in his last two games while his 16 postseason points are tied for the second most in the QMJHL playoffs.

Justin Poirier completed his hat-trick in overtime as he sent Baie-Comeau to the third round for the first time in a decade. Poirier, who also had an assist, has 10 goals in the playoffs to sit tied first among CHL and QMJHL skaters.

OHL

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (3) Soo — Series tied 2-2

Game 4: Greyhounds 4-0 Spirit

The Soo levelled its series with Saginaw at 2-2 thanks to a 4-0 win as Charlie Schenkel had a 27-save shutout

Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) scored twice while Jordan D’Intino and Marcos Mignosa also found the back of the net

Game 5 is April 19 at 7:05pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (7) Acadie-Bathurst — Drakkar win series 4-0

Game 4: Drakkar 5-4 Titan (OT)

Poirier’s hat-trick sent the Drakkar to the third round for the first time in a decade after they swept Acadie-Bathurst

Justin Gill (NYI) and Felix Gagnon also scored for Baie-Comeau while Charles-Edward Gravel made 30 saves

Robert Orr scored twice for the Titan in the final 2:27 to force overtime while Joshua Fleming stopped 35 shots

Justin Poirier completes the hat-trick in overtime and sends @DrakkarBAC into the third round! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 18, 2024

(4) Cape Breton vs. (6) Chicoutimi — Eagles win series 4-0

Game 4: Eagles 7-5 Sagueneens

Cape Breton advanced to the third round of the QMJHL Playoffs for the first time since 2007 after they completed a four-game sweep of Chicoutimi

In addition to Newcombe’s performance, Cam Squires (NJ) had a five-point (2G, 3A) outing while Cam MacDonald had three points (1G, 2A) and Tomas Cibulka had two assists

Emmanuel Vermette had two points (1G, 1A) for the Sags in defeat

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (4) Sherbrooke — Voltigeurs lead series 3-1

Game 4: Phoenix 5-1 Voltigeurs

Sherbrooke kept its season alive with a 5-1 victory in Game 4 thanks to a 42-save performance from Jacob Brochu

Louis-Alex Tremblay, Andrew Belchamber, Charles-Antoine Beauregard, Maxime Cote and Hugo Marcil all scored while Hugo Primeau had four assists

Ethan Gauthier (TB) had Drummondville’s only goal

Game 5 is April 19 at 7pm ET

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (3) Victoriaville — Tigres lead series 3-1

Game 4: Tigres 5-4 Huskies

Justin Gendron’s third period goal stood as the game-winner as Victoriaville took a 3-1 series lead over Rouyn-Noranda

Joseph Henneberry and Nikita Prishchepov each had a goal and an assist for the Tigres while Gendron also recorded two assists

Thomas Verdon had two points (1G, 1A) for the Huskies who must now win three straight to advance

Game 5 is April 19 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (5) Red Deer — Blades lead series 3-0

Game 4: Blades 8-5 Rebels

Saskatoon advanced to the Eastern Conference Championship series for the second straight year after they completed a four-game sweep of Red Deer

In addition to Sidorov’s outing, Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A) while Fraser Minten (TOR), Rowan Calvert and Alexander Suzdalev (WSH) also found the back of the net. Evan Gardner made 26 saves to record the shutout

This year marks the third straight year that Red Deer have been eliminated in Round 2

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (2) Swift Current — Warriors lead series 3-1

Game 4: Warriors 5-2 Broncos

The Warriors moved one step closer to the third round after a 5-2 Game 4 victory

Jagger Firkus (SEA) had two goals and an assist while Brayden Yager (PIT) had two points (1G, 1A)

Jackson Ungar made 36 saves for the Warriors while Conor Geekie (ARI) and Caleb Wyrostok had goals for the Broncos

Game 5 is April 19 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (5) Kelowna — Cougars lead series 3-1

Game 4: Rockets 2-1 Cougars

Kelowna remained alive in its series with Prince George after a 2-1 win in Game 4

Gabriel Szturc (TB) had the game-winner at 19:12 of the second period while Max Graham had opened the scoring for Kelowna

Hudson Thornton scored the Cougars’ only goal late in the third as Prince George suffered its first regulation loss since Feb. 2

Game 5 is April 19 at 10pm ET

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.