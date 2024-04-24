Road to Memorial Cup daily: Spirit win Game 7 over Greyhounds

Photo credit: Eric Young

CHL Three Stars

Calem Mangone had the game-winner for Saginaw as they took down the Soo 3-1 in Game 7. Magnone, a native of Sault Ste. Marie, had five goals in the series although none bigger than his tally Tuesday night.

Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had a goal and an assist for the Spirit in their Game 7 victory. Sapovaliv, who had a career high 62 points in the regular season, also won 10 of his 17 faceoffs Tuesday.

Charlie Schenkel made 31 saves in the Soo net against the Spirit. During the series, Schenkel recorded shutouts in Game’s 4 and 6.

OHL

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (3) Soo — Spirit win series 4-3

Game 7: Spirit 3-1 Greyhounds

Magnone scored the game-winner at 9:24 of the third as the Spirit reached the Western Conference Championship Series for the second time in franchise history

Joey Willis (NSH) had given Saginaw a 1-0 lead before Gavin Hayes (CHI) tied things up 15:10 into the second. Sapovaliv secured the win with an empty-net goal

The 2024 Memorial Cup hosts will now face London in Round 3

