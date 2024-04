Road to Memorial Cup daily: Spirit and Greyhounds take 3-0 series lead

Photo credit: Gar FitzGerald

CHL Three Stars

Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) scored one goal and assisted on two others in the Soo Greyhounds’ 5-4 overtime victory against the Guelph Storm in Game 3 of their series. McConnell-Barker played a crucial role in the Greyhounds’ comeback, as they trailed 4-1 in the second period. McConnell-Barker was the third-highest scorer for his team during the regular season with 22 goals and 51 points in 52 games.

Jack Ivankovic was the standout performer for the Mississauga Steelheads, making 38 saves in a 4-2 road victory against the Sudbury Wolves. This win brings Mississauga within one game in the series, trailing 2-1. The 16-year-old goaltender had an impressive debut season in the OHL, with a record of 14-5-4, a goals-against average of 2.72 and a save percentage of .915 in 25 games with Mississauga.

Lucas Karmiris scored twice in the Steelheads’ victory over the Wolves. Eligible for the 2025 NHL Draft, Karmiris had his best season in the OHL with 14 goals and 43 points in 62 games.

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Kingston — Battalion leads series 2-1

Game 3: Frontenacs 4-1 Battalion

The Kingston Frontenacs scored three goals in the first period, courtesy of goals from Ethan Miedema (BUF), Roman Schmidt (TB) and Matthew Soto to win 4-1 and narrow the North Bay Battalion’s series lead to 2-1.

Schmidt and Paul Ludwinski (CHI) were the standout performers in the Frontenacs’ victory, each tallying a goal and an assist.

Jacob Therrien was the lone scorer for the Battalion.

Game 4 is April 3 at 7pm ET

(4) Mississauga vs. (5) Sudbury — Wolves leads series 2-0

Game 3: Steelheads 4-2 Wolves

Jack Ivankovic blocked 38 of the 40 shots directed at him to help the Mississauga Steelheads defeat the Sudbury Wolves 4-2 on the road and narrow the series deficit to 2-1.

Lucas Karmiris was the standout player for the Steelheads with a pair of goals

Chas Sharpe and Porter Martone also scored for the visitors with Martone’s goal being an empty-netter.

For the Wolves, David Goyette (SEA) and Landon McCallum found the back of the net

Game 4 is April 3 at 7:05pm ET

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (7) Owen Sound — Spirit leads series 3-0

Game 2: Spirit 2-1 Attack

Joey Willis (NSH) scored the game-winning goal with just 11 seconds left in the second period, leading the Saginaw Spirit to a 2-1 victory and extending their series lead to 3-0.

For the Attack, who will face elimination in Game 4 Wednesday, Carter George played a crucial role in keeping the score close with 40 saves.

Colby Barlow (WPG) scored the lone goal for the Attack, his first of the series.

For the Spirit, Nic Sima also found the back of the net, while Andrew Oke made 24 saves.

Game 4 is April 3 at 7pm ET

(3) Soo vs. (6) Guelph — Greyhounds leads series 2-0

Game 2: Greyhounds 4-1 Storm

The Greyhounds found themselves trailing 4-1 midway through the second period, but they staged a remarkable comeback, capped off by Owen Allard’s overtime goal to secure a 5-4 victory and take a 3-0 series lead.

Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) played a significant role in this comeback, contributing three points (1G, 2A) during the Greyhounds’ rally.

Jacob Frasca matched his teammate’s performance with three points (1G, 2A) of his own. Gavin Hayes (CHI) and Kirill Kudryavtsev (VAN) also contributed with a goal and an assist each in the win.

For the Storm, who will face elimination in the fourth game of the series, Brayden Gillespie made 33 saves in goal

Gavin Grundner tallied two assists, while goals came from Vilmer Alriksson (VAN), Parker Snelgrove, Charlie Paquette, and Brody Crane.

Game 4 is April 3 at 6:30pm ET

Down 4-1, @OHLHoundPower complete the comeback! 😤 Owen Allard buries the OT winner and the Soo have a 3-0 series lead over Guelph! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/21NSC9lMvK — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 2, 2024

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.