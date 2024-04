Road to Memorial Cup daily: six teams advance to second round

Sam Hillebrandt was perfect for Barrie as he stopped all 47 shots he faced to keep Barrie alive after a 3-0 win in Game 5 against Oshawa. Hillebrandt, who made 52 saves the day prior in an overtime loss, was 16-15-2 in the regular season.

David Goyette (SBY) had four poinst (1G, 3A) as he led Sudbury to a Game 5 win over Mississauga that secured their spot in the second round. Goyette, who led the OHL in scoring with 117 points in the regular season, had nine points (four goals) in the series against the Steelheads

Daniil Bourash had two goals and an assist as Rouyn-Noranda defeated Gatineau 8-3 to Game 5 to reach the second round. Bourash had 59 points (24 goals) in the regular season and played at a point-per-game pace against the Olympiques.

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(4) Cape Breton vs. (5) Rimouski— Eagles win series 4-1

Game 5: Eagles 4-2 Oceanic

Cape Breton scored three unanswered goals during the first two periods to secure a 4-2 victory over the Oceanic and win the series between the two teams in five games.

Charles-Antoine Lavallée and Conor Shortall were standout performers in the victory as they each contributed a goal and an assist. Olivier Houde and Xavier Daigle both recorded two assists. Cam MacDonald and Tomas Lavoie also found the back of the net while Nicolas Ruccia stopped 30 shots

Maxime Coursol and Dominic Pilote scored for the Oceanic, who are eliminated in the first round of the playoffs for the first time in four seasons

The Eagles will face the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in the next round with Game 1 set for April 12

Western Conference

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (7) Gatineau— Huskies win series 4-1

Game 5: Huskies 8-3 Olympiques

The Huskies scored seven unanswered goals during the first 40 minutes of play as they breezed past the Olympiques 8-3 to win the series in five games

In addition to Bourash, Axel Dufresne (3A) and Leighton Carruthers (1G, 2A) also recorded three points in this game. Antonin Verreault, who led the Q in scoring in the regular season, had a goal and an assist while Mathis Perron scored twice

For the second time in a row, Zach Pelletier was pulled from the game after allowing six goals on 25 shots. The only goal for the Olympiques came from Isaiah Parent’s stick.

The Huskies will face the Victoriaville Tigres in the second round with Game 1 on April 12

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand— Phoenix leads series 3-2

Game 5: Armada 5-4 Phoenix

The Armada found themselves down 2-0 but Mathieu Turcotte’s men completed a comeback late in the first and early in the second period to beat the Phoenix 5-4 to force a Game 6

Vincent Desjardins, with two goals, and Eliot Ogonowski, with a goal and an assist, contributed to the Armada’s victory. Théo Lemieux and Xavier Villeneuve also collected two assists each.

For the Phoenix, Samuel St-Hilaire was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on seven shots. Éloi Bourdeau and Olivier Dubois had given Sherbrooke a 2-0 lead after 9:51 in the first period. Andrew Belchamber and Hugo Marcil also found the back of the net.

Game 6 is April 7 at 3pm ET

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (8) Barrie — Generals lead series 3-2

Game 5: Colts 3-0 Generals

Kashawn Aitcheson had the broke a scoreless tie with just 4:32 left in regulation as the no. 8 seeded Barrie forced a Game 6

Zach Wigle and Cole Beaudoin scored into the empty-net as the Colts remained alive

Game 6 is April 7 at 6pm ET

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Kingston — Battalion win series 4-1

Game 5: Battalion 5-1 Frontenacs

Justin Ertel (DAL) had two goals to lead North Bay to a 5-1 win and a spot in the second round

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) had three assists while Owen Van Steensel had a goal and an assist

Jacob Holmes had Kingston’s only goal late in the third period

(4) Mississauga vs. (5) Sudbury — Wolves win series 4-1

Game 5: Steelheads 6-2 Wolves

In addition to Goyette’s four points, Nick DeAngelis scored twice and added an assist as Sudbury reached the second round for the first time since 2019

Evan Konyen, Quinten Musty and Alex Pharand also scored for Sudbury as Marcus Vandenburg made 26 saves

Angus MacDonell (DAL) and Jack Van Volsen found the back of the net for Mississauga who next season will move down the road to Brampton

Western Conference

(4) Kitchener vs. (5) Erie — Rangers lead series 3-2

Game 5: Rangers 3-2 Otters (OT)

Trent Swick had the overtime winner at 12:02 as Kitchener took a 3-2 series lead

Tanner Lam and Matthew Sop also scored for the Rangers while Jackson Parsons made 31 saves

Ben Gaudreau stopped 47 shots for the Otters while Pano Fimis and Dylan Edwards had goals

Game 6 is April 9 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (8) Prince Albert — Blades win series 4-1

Game 5: Blades 6-2 Raiders

The 50-win Blades reached the second round with a 6-2 win thanks to goals from six different players

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR), Ben Saunderson, Alexander Suzdalev (WSH), Fraser Minten (TOR), Trevor Wong and Charlie Wright all had a goal and an assist

Niall Crocker and Harrison Lodewky scored for Prince Albert

Saskatoon will battle Red Deer in the second round

(4) Medicine Hat vs. (5) Red Deer — Rebels win series 4-1

Game 5: Rebels 5-2

For the third straight year, Red Deer advanced to the third round after a 4-1 series win over Medicine Hat

Carson Latimer, Dwayne Jean Jr, Frantisek Formanke, Kai Uchacz and Talon Brigley scored for the Rebels. Chase Wutzke stopped 36 shots

Andrew Basha and Nate Corbet scored late consolation goals for the Tigers

The Rebels will take on Saskatoon in Round 2

Western Conference

(3) Everett vs. (6) Vancouver — Silvertips lead series 3-1

Game 5: Silvertips 4-1 Giants

Kaden Hammell (SEA) and Austin Roest (NSH) each had a goal and an assist as the Silvertips moved within a game of the second round after a Game 4 victory

Samuel Honzek (CGY) had Vancouver’s lone goal while Brett Mirwald made 53 saves

Game 5 is April 7 at 7:05pm ET

(4) Wenatchee vs. (5) Kelowna — Rockets lead series 3-2

Game 5: Wild 5-4 Rockets (OT)

Steven Arp scored the overtime winner just 54 seconds into the extra frame as the Wild kept their season alive with a 5-4 victory

Briley Wood kept up his impressive postseason with another three-point (1G, 2A) outing while Kenta Isogai scored twice

Kelowna captain Gabriel Szturc (TB) had a pair of goals

Game 6 is April 7 at 5:05pm ET

