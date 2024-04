Road to Memorial Cup daily: Round 2 opens with trio of games in OHL

CHL Three Stars

Andrew Oke made 39 saves to record his first career OHL playoffs shutout as Saginaw took Game 1 against the Soo. Oke won 29 games in the regular season while he owns a .945 save percentage in five postseason games.

Andrew LeBlanc had three points (2G, 1A) as he led North Bay to a Game 1 win over Sudbury. Between Sarnia and North Bay, LeBlanc had a career high 51 points in 2023-24 while his two goals Thursday were his first ever in a playoff game.

Kaleb Lawrence (LA) had a goal and an assist in London’s Game 1 victory over Kitchener. Lawrence, who was acquired from Ottawa early October, had 19 points in 28 regular season games with the Knights and has four goals in six postseason contests.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (5) Sudbury — Battalion lead series 1-0

Game 1: Battalion 5-2 Wolves

Andrew LeBlanc had three points as North Bay took Game 1 in the Highway 17 battle

Justin Ertel (DAL) and Ethan Procyszyn each had a goal and an assist for North Bay while Mike McIvor made 27 saves

David Goyette (SEA) and Quentin Musty (SJ) had Sudbury’s goals

Game 2 is April 13 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (4) Kitchener — Knights lead series 1-0

Game 1: Knights 4-3 Rangers

Oliver Bonk (PHI) had the game-winner 3:29 into the third period as the Knights took a 1-0 series lead

Kaleb Lawrence (LA), Isaiah George (NYI), Denver Barkey (PHI) and Max McCue (SJ) also scored for London as Michael Simpson made 22 saves

Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 41 games after he had the lone assist on Bonk’s game-winner

Hunter Brzustewicz (CGY) had three points (1G, 2A) in defeat for Kitchener

Game 2 is April 13 at 4pm ET

(2) Saginaw vs. (3) Soo — Spirit lead series 1-0

Game 1: Spirit 4-0 Greyhounds

Oke’s 39 saves backstopped Saginaw to a Game 1 victory over the Soo

Hunter Haight (MIN), Calem Mangone, Alex Christopoulos and Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) had goals for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow hosts

Zayne Parekh had a game high six shots while fellow blueliner Jorian Donovan (OTT) was a +3

Game 2 is April 13 at 7:05pm ET

