Road to Memorial Cup daily: Rebels complete stunning comeback in double overtime

Photo credit: Randy Feere

CHL Three Stars

Briley Wood was sensational in his postseason debut as he had six points (4G, 2A) in Wenatchee’s 8-6 win over Kelowna in Game 1. Wood, who had seven career points before this season, had 62 points in the regular season.

Terik Parascak had his first WHL postseason hat-trick as he powered Prince George to a 6-1 win over Spokane in Game 1 of their series. Parascak had a dominant regular season where he finished 11th in CHL scoring with 105 points.

Remi Delafontaine stopped all 39 shots fired his way to backstop Chicoutimi to a 3-0 Game 1 win over Moncton. Delafontaine was acquired from Shawinigan at the QMJHL trade deadline and went 11-5-2 down the stretch for the Sags.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (8) Barrie — Colts leads series 1-0

Game 1: Colts 4-2 Generals

The no. 8 seeded Colts marched into Oshawa and took Game 1 behind a three-point (1G, 2A) effort from Zach Wigle

Sam Hillebrandt stopped 31 shots for Barrie who had built a 3-0 lead 46 seconds into the third period

Beckett Sennecke and Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) scored for Oshawa before Beau Jelsma’s empty-netter sealed the deal

The defeat snapped Oshawa’s 12-game winning streak

Game 2 is March 31 at 1:05pm ET

(3) Brantford vs. (6) Ottawa — Bulldogs leads series 1-0

Game 1: Bulldogs 5-2 67’s

In his first game since Jan. 12, Nick Lardis (CHI) had three points (2G, 1A) to power Brantford to a 1-0 series lead

Marek Vanacker, a potential 2024 NHL Draft first-round choice, had a goal and an assist while Matteo Drobac made 26 saves

Game 2 is March 31 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (8) Flint — Knights leads series 1-0

Game 1: Knights 3-0 Firebirds

Kaleb Lawrence (LA) scored twice as the Knights’ quest for the J. Ross Robertson Cup got off to the best start possible

Michael Simpson, who backstopped Peterborough to an OHL title last season, made 23 saves for his first career postseason shutout

Easton Cowan (TOR) scored into the empty-net with 50 seconds to play to push his point streak to 37 games.

Game 2 is March 31 at 2pm ET

(4) Kitchener vs. (5) Erie — Rangers leads series 1-0

Game 1: Rangers 6-3 Otters

Luke Ellinas had three points (2G, 1A) as Kitchener took Game 1 against Erie

Eduard Sale (SEA) was credited with the game-winner at 4:09 of the third. Sale had eight goals in 24 games after he was acquired from Barrie at the OHL trade deadline

Carson Rehkopf (SEA), who scored 52 times in the regular season, finished the game with two points (1G, 1A)

Dylan Edwards scored twice for the Otters

Game 2 is March 31 at 2pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (8) Charlottetown — Drakkar leads series 1-0

Game 1: Drakkar 4-1 Islanders

After a 53-win regular season, the Drakkar got their postseason off to a perfect start after a 4-1 Game 1 win over Charlottetown

Jules Boilard, Isaac Dufort, Justin Poirier and Justin Gill (NYI) all scored for Baie-Comeau

Alexis Michaud had the Islanders’ lone goal while Carter Bickle made 40 saves

Game 2 is March 30 at 4pm ET

(2) Halifax vs. (7) Acadie-Bathurst — Titak leads series 1-0

Game 1: Titan 2-1 Mooseheads (OT)

The Titan took Game 1 thanks to Milo Roelens’ (TB) overtime winner at 2:57

Robert Orr, who hd 82 points in the regular season, had a pair of primary assists for Acadie-Bathurst while Dylan Andrews had their other goal

Braeden McPhee scored for Halifax while Mathis Rousseau made 35 saves

Game 2 is March 30 at 6pm ET

#GoBolts prospect Milo Roelens had the first OT winner on the #RoadtoMemorialCup as the @ABTitan took Game 1 in Halifax! pic.twitter.com/kcO6cYtx7q — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 30, 2024

(3) Moncton vs. (6) Chicoutimi— Sagueneens leads series 1-0

Game 1: Sagueneens 3-0 Wildcats

Remi Delafontaine stopped all 39 shots he faced as he shutout the Wildcats to give the Sags a 1-0 series lead

Emile Duquet scored twice for Chicoutimi either side of Craig Armstrong’s goal

Game 2 is March at 6pm ET

(4) Cape Breton vs. (5) Rimouski— Eagles leads series 1-0

Game 1: Eagles 6-2 Oceanic

Cape Breton scored four times in the second frame to take a commanding lead as they took Game 1 against Rimouski.

Cam Squires (NJ), who had 72 points in the regular season (33 goals), had four points (1G, 3A) in the win

Cam McDonald scored twice and added an assist for the Eagles while Cole Burbidge also found the back of the net on two occasions

Game 2 is March 30 at 6pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (8) Saint John— Voltigeurs leads series 1-0

Game 1: Voltigeurs 7-3 Sea Dogs

Ethan Gauthier (TB) had four points (1G, 3A) as the Volts comfortably won Game 1 against the Sea Dogs

Justin Cote and Sam Oliver each scored twice for Drummondville while Peter Repick had two assists

Nicolas Bilodeau had three points (1G, 2A) in defeat for Saint John

Game 2 is March 30 at 7pm ET

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (7) Gatineau— Huskies leads series 1-0

Game 1: Huskies 4-0 Olympiques

After he had eight shutouts in the regular season, William Rousseau recorded his first of the postseason as he stopped 22 shots to give the Huskies a 1-0 series lead

Bill Zonnon had three points (2G, 1A) while Thomas Verdon had three assists

Game 2 is March 30 at 4pm ET

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Shawinigan— Tigres leads series 1-0

Game 1: Tigres 4-3 Cataractes (OT)

Justin Larose’s second goal of the game was the overtime winner as he scored 3:10 into the extra frame to give the Tigres a 1-0 series lead. Larose led the Tigres in goals (38) and points (80) in the regular season

Victoriaville trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes but goals from Maxime Pellerin and Larose forced overtime

Vince Elie had a goal and an assist for the Cataractes

Game 2 is March 30 at 4pm ET

Fortunate, yes. But @TigresVicto won't care. Justin Larose gives Victoriaville a 1-0 series lead after he gets credit for the overtime winner against Shawinigan! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/ALYw9xvu83 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 30, 2024

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand— Phoenix leads series 1-0

Game 1: Phoenix 4-3 Armada (OT)

Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu had the overtime winner just 33 seconds into the extra frame as Sherbrooke took Game 1 over Blainville-Boisbriand

Andrew Belchamber and Louis-Alex Tremblay each had two assists for the Phoenix

Justin Carbonneau scored twice for the Armada in defeat

Game 2 is March 30 at 6pm ET

33 seconds into OT! 😤 Etienne Tremblay-Mathieu wins Game 1 for @PhoenixSherbroo! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/PKnjM5BlKn — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 30, 2024

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (8) Prince Albert — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Blades 4-1 Raiders

Easton Armstrong and Egor Sidorov (ANA) each had a goal and an assist as Saskatoon levelled its series with Prince Albert

Evan Gardner stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced for the Blades

Niall Crocker scored for the second straight game for Prince Albert

Game 3 is April 2 at 9pm ET

(2) Swift Current vs. (7) Lethbridge — Broncos lead series 1-0

Game 1: Broncos 3-0 Hurricanes

In his first postseason start, Reid Dyck (BOS) stopped 33 shots to blank Lethbridge in Game 1

Caleb Wyrostok, Conor Geekie (ARI) and Clarke Caswell scored for Swift Current

Game 2 is March 30 at 9pm ET

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (6) Brandon — Warriors lead series 1-0

Game 1: Warriors 7-4 Wheat Kings

Martin Rysavy (CBJ) had three points (2G, 1A) to lead the Warriors to a Game 1 victory

Brayden Schuurman also scored twice for Moose Jaw while Lucas Brenton had two assists

Brandon’s Brett Hyland (WSH) had four assists in defeat

Game 2 is March 30 at 9pm ET

(4) Medicine Hat vs. (5) Red Deer — Rebels lead series 1-0

Game 1: Rebels 5-4 Tigers (2OT)

Red Deer, who had trailed 4-0, capped a stunning comeback as Kalan Lind (NSH) scored the winner 1:15 into double overtime.

Ollie Josephson and Kai Uchacz each had a goal and an assist while Lind also had two helpers

Medicine Hat had built a 4-0 lead 2:04 into the second period before the Rebels scored twice in the second and twice in the third to force overtime

Game 2 is March 30 at 9pm ET

Down 4-0, @Rebelshockey showed no quit as they stormed back to take Game 1 against Medicine Hat in double OT as #Preds prospect Kalan Lind buried the winner Friday night! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/keKrIcqulV — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 30, 2024

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (8) Spokane — Cougars lead series 1-0

Game 1: Cougars 6-1 Chiefs

Terik Parascak’s first WHL hat-trick powered the no. 1 team in the CHL Top 10 to a comfortable Game 1 win

Ondrej Becher had three points (1G, 2A) in the win while Joshua Ravensbergen made 24 saves

Spokane’s lone goal came off the stick of Conner Roulette

Game 2 is March 30 at 9pm ET

(2) Portland vs. (7) Victoria — Winterhawks lead series 1-0

Game 1: Winterhawks 4-3 Royals

Portland needed three third period goals to take Game 1 away from Victoria

Luca Cagnoni (SJ), who had 90 points in the regular season to lead all WHL defencemen, scored the game-winner at 13:55, his second goal of the game

Game 2 is March 30 at 9pm ET

(3) Everett vs. (6) Vancouver — Giants lead series 1-0

Game 1: Giants 6-4 Silvertips

A four-goal first that featured a pair of goals from Cameron Schmidt got the Giants on their way to a crucial Game 1 win on the road

Ty Halaburda had a goal and an assist for Vancouver while Jaden Lipinski (CGY) had three helpers.

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) scored twice for Everett in defeat

Game 2 is March 30 at 9:05pm ET

(4) Wenatchee vs. (5) Kelowna — Wild lead series 1-0

Game 1: Wild 8-6 Rockets

In addition to Wood’s monster six-point effort, Kenta Isogai had four points (1G, 3A) to lead the Wild to victory in a high-scoring Game 1

Defencemen Karter Prosofsky and Graham Sward (COL) each had a goal and two assists for the Wild

Tij Iginla, who scored 47 times during the regular season, had a hat-trick for the Rockets

Max Graham and Marek Rocak had two points (1G, 1A) each for Kelowna

Game 2 is March 30 at 9pm ET

