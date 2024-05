Road to Memorial Cup daily: North Bay and Victoriaville remain alive after overtime wins

CHL Three Stars

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) completed his four-point (2G, 2A) outing in style as he scored the overtime in Game 4 to keep North Bay alive in its series with Oshawa. Vilmanis is tied first in OHL postseason scoring with 22 points while his nine goals are tied third most.

Sam O’Reilly also had four points (2G, 2A) as London took a 3-1 series lead over Saginaw thanks to a 7-3 victory. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect had 56 points (20 goals) in the regular season while he’s contributed seven points in the postseason.

Nate Danielson (DET) had a goal and three assists in Portland’s Game 4 win over Prince George. Acquired from Brandon at the WHL trade deadline, Danielson had 41 points in 28 regular season games and sits third in WHL postseason scoring with 20 points.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (2) North Bay — Generals lead series 3-1

Game 4: Battalion 5-4 Generals (OT)

Vilmanis’ (FLA) overtime winner, that capped a four-point (2G, 2A) night, kept North Bay alive in their series after a 5-4 win in Game 4

The Battalion’s Paul Christopoulos’ second goal of the postseason sent the game to overtime with just 69 seconds left in regulation

North Bay captain Liam Arnsby (FLA) had two points (1G, 1A) while Dalyn Wakely had two assists. Anthony Romani had an assist in his return to the lineup having missed the previous 11 games

Beckett Sennecke had three points (2G, 1A) for Oshawa

Game 5 is May 3 at 7:35pm ET

The @OHLBattalion remain alive! #TimetoHunt prospect Sandis Vilmanis has the Game 4 overtime winner as North Bay stave off elimination against Oshawa! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 2, 2024

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (2) Saginaw — Knights lead series 3-1

Game 4: Knights 7-3 Spirit

O’Reilly’s four-point (2G, 2A) showing put London on the brink of the OHL’s Western Conference crown after a 7-3 win in Game 4

Olivier Bonk (PHI), Easton Cowan (TOR) and Isaiah George (NYI) each had a goal and an assist for the Knights. Max McCue (CBJ) had three assists

Calem Mangone, Jorian Donovan (OTT) and Owen Beck (MTL) scored for Memorial Cup hosts Saginaw

Game 5 is May 3 at 7pm ET

QMJHL

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (3) Victoriaville — Voltigeurs lead series 3-1

Game 4: Tigres 3-2 Voltigeurs (OT)

Benjamin Vigneault scored the overtime winner 95 seconds into the extra frame to keep Victoriaville’s season alive

Egor Goriunov forced OT as he scored the game-tying goal at 13:35 of the final frame

Francesco Iasenza had given the Tigres a first period lead before goals from Simon-Pier Brunet and Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) gave the Volts a 2-1 lead through 40 minutes

Victoriaville’s Nathan Darveau made 42 saves while Riley Mercer turned away 37 shots in the Drummondville net

Game 5 is May 3 at 7pm ET

95 seconds into overtime! ⏲️ Benjamin Vigneault's point shot keeps @TigresVicto in their series with Drummondville! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 2, 2024

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (3) Moose Jaw — Series tied 2-2

Game 4: Blades 5-4 Warriors (OT)

Sidorov scored the game-winner at 3:29 as Saskatoon turned its series with Moose Jaw into a Best-of-3

Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) had three points (1G, 2A) while Evan Gardner made 33 saves

Brayden Yager (MJ) had two goals and an assist while Jagger Firkus (SEA) also had three points (1G, 2A)

Game 5 is May 3 at 9pm ET

You'll want to watch Egor Sidorov's OT winner Wednesday night just for the celebration! 😂#RoadtoMemorialCup | @BladesHockey | #FlyTogether — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 2, 2024

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (2) Portland — Winterhawks lead series 3-1

Game 4: Winterhawks 5-2 Cougars

Danielson’s four-point (1G, 3A) showing led Portland to a 5-2 win and a 3-1 series lead over Prince George

Marcus Nguyen scored twice and added an assist while Gabe Klassen and Diego Buttazzoni also found the back of the net

Cougars captain Hudson Thornton scored both goals in defeat

Game 5 is May 2 at 10pm ET

