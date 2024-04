Road to Memorial Cup daily: no. 1 seeded Generals level series with Colts

CHL Three Stars

Sam Alfano had three points (2G, 1A) as he led Erie to a 7-4 win over Kitchener that levelled their series at 1-1. Alfano had a career high 27 goals and 60 points in 2023-24 to finish third in team scoring.

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) scored twice as London beat Flint 6-4 in Game 2. Halttunen had 61 points (32 goals) in 57 games in his first OHL season.

Cooper Foster (PIT) also found the back of the net on two occasions as Ottawa won 6-3 on the road against Brantford in Game 2. In the regular season, Foster had a career high 19 goals and 52 points.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (8) Barrie — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Generals 5-4 Colts

Luke Torrance had the game-winner at 8:16 of the third period as Oshawa tied its series with Barrie at 1-1

Matthew Buckley, who had 51 points in the regular season, scored two power play goals for the Gens while Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist

Riley Patterson had a pair of goals for the Colts

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

(3) Brantford vs. (6) Ottawa —Series tied 1-1

Game 2: 67’s 6-3 Bulldogs

The 67’s scored two goals in each period to level their series with Brantford

In addition to Foster’s two goals, Luca Pinelli (CBJ) had a goal and an assist while Samuel Mayer was credited with the game-winner

Patrick Thomas (WSH) and Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had two points (1G, 1A) each for Brantford

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (8) Flint — Knights leads series 2-0

Game 2: Knights 6-4 Firebirds

The Knights found themselves down 3-1 in the first period but rallied to take a 2-0 series lead

Halttunen’s two goals were supported by a three-point (1G, 2A) effort from Max McCue (CBJ) while Denver Barkey (PHI) and Oliver Bonk (PHI) each had a goal and an assist

Olivier Peer factored in on three of Flint’s four goals as he scored twice and added an assist

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

(4) Kitchener vs. (5) Erie — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Otters 7-4 Rangers

In addition to Alfano’s three-point showing, Dylan Edwards and Pano Fimis each had two points (1G, 1A)

Carson Rehkopf (SEA) scored twice for Kitchener while Filip Mesar (MTL) had three assists

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.