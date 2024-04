Road to Memorial Cup daily: Knights move to 10-0 in postseason

CHL Three Stars

Oshawa’s Jacob Oster was stellar once again as he made 22 saves to shutout North Bay in a 3-0 victory. Oster is 10-2-0 in the playoffs with a 1.76 GAA and .936 save percentage while he has recorded two shutouts.

Ruslan Gazizov had his first two goals of the postseason in London’s Game 2 win over Saginaw. The Russian forward, who had a career high 36 goals in the regular season, has five points in his last four games.

Kasper Halttunen (SJ) scored in his fifth straight game during London’s victory against the Spirit. Halttunen’s nine goals are the second most in the OHL Playoffs while he has only been held pointless twice this postseason.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (2) North Bay — Generals lead series 2-0

Game 2: Generals 3-0 Battalion

Oster’s shutout powered Oshawa to a 2-0 series lead over North Bay

Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN) had the game-winner 18:29 into the first period while Stuart Rolofs and Beckett Sennecke also had goals. Sennecke’s seven-game point streak is the longest active streak in the OHL

Cal Ritchie (COL) added a pair of assists in the win

North Bay’s Mike McIvor stopped 35 shots

Game 3 is April 29 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (2) Saginaw — Knights lead series 2-0

Game 2: Knights 3-1 Spirit

London collected a second straight 3-1 win as they went up 2-0 in their series against Saginaw

Michael Simpson made 17 saves for the Knights who had goals from the aforementioned Gazizov (2) and Halttunen

Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) had Saginaw’s only goal 32 seconds into the second period that cut the deficit to 2-1

Game 3 is April 29 at 7:05pm ET

