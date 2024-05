Road to Memorial Cup daily: Knights claim second straight Western Conference crown

CHL Three Stars

Owen Van Steensel had four points (2G, 2A) as North Bay cruised past Oshawa 8-1 to force a Game 7 Monday night. After a career high 41 goals and 86 points in the regular season, Van Steensel sits fifth in postseason scoring with 20 points.

Easton Cowan (TOR) registered three points (2G, 1A) as London defeated Saginaw in Game 6. Cowan, the OHL’s most outstanding player in 2023-24, leads London in postseason scoring with 18 points.

Lynden Lakovic had the overtime winner for Moose Jaw as they forced a Game 7 Tuesday against Saskatoon. Lakovic, who also had an assist, has two overtime winners this postseason.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (2) North Bay — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Battalion 8-1 Generals

Van Steensel’s four-point (2G, 2A) effort powered North Bay to a dominant Game 6 win over Oshawa

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) had three points (1G, 2A) while Dalyn Wakely had a goal and an assist

Mike McIvor stopped 35 shots with Ben Danford the lone goalscorer for Oshawa

Game 7 is May 6 at 7:05pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (2) Saginaw — Knights win series 4-2

Game 6: Knights 4-2 Spirit

London claimed its second straight Wayne Gretzky Trophy as OHL Western Conference champions after a 4-2 win in Game 6 over Saginaw

Cowan’s three points (2G, 1A) led London offensively while Sam O’Reilly and Jackson Edward (BOS) also scored

Michael Simpson made 33 saves with Jorian Donovan (OTT) and Joey Willis (NSH) the only Saginaw players to beat him

The @LondonKnights are hoping this isn't the only trophy of the season!#OHLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/12tYSCRzxl — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) May 5, 2024

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (3) Moose Jaw — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Warriors 4-3 Blades (OT)

Lakovic scored the overtime winner 2:57 into the extra frame as Moose Jaw forced a Game 7 against Saskatoon

Brayden Schuurman had a pair of goals in regulation for the Warriors while Rilen Kovacevic’s goal at 10:56 of the third made it 3-3

Egor Sidorov, Rowan Calvert and Charlie Wright scored for the Blades

Game 7 is May 7 at 9pm ET

Going seven❕ Lynden Lakovic with the OT winner as the @MJWARRIORS force a Game 7 in @theWHL Eastern Conference Championship Series! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 5, 2024

