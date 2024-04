Road to Memorial Cup daily: Knights and Warriors advance

Overage d-man Samuel Mayer completed his hat-trick in overtime as he gave Ottawa a 3-1 series lead over Brantford. Mayer, who won an OHL title last year with Peterborough, was traded to the 67’s at the OHL traded deadline. His 53 combined points this year were a career high.

Barrie ultimately came up short in Game 4 against Oshawa, but Colts goaltender Sam Hillebrandt did all he could with a 52-save performance in a 4-3 overtime loss. Hillebrandt, who was part of the USA’s gold medal squad at the 2024 World Juniors, was 16-15-2 in the regular season with a .913 save percentage.

Jackson Unger made 35 saves to backstop Moose Jaw into the second round after a 6-2 win over Brandon in Game 4. Unger led the WHL, and was tied for the CHL lead, with 35 wins during the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (8) Barrie — Generals lead series 3-1

Game 4: Generals 4-3 Colts (OT)

Beckett Sennecke had the overtime winner at 17:11 as the Generals moved to within a game of the second round after a 4-3 victory

Connor Lockhart had two points (1G, 1A) for the Gens while Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) and Cal Ritchie (COL) each had two assists

Barrie captain Beau Jelsma had two goals and an assist as Hillebrandt made 52 saves

Game 5 is April 5 at 7:35pm ET

Beckett Sennecke makes no mistake on the breakaway! 🤩 The 2024 #NHLDraft prospect gives the @Oshawa_Generals a 3-1 series lead after his OT winner against Barrie! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 5, 2024

(3) Brantford vs. (6) Ottawa — 67’s lead series 3-1

Game 3: 67’s 6-5 Bulldogs (OT)

Mayer’s hat-trick led the 67’s to a 3-1 series lead

Bradley Horner and Henry Mews each had a goal and an assist for Ottawa

Brantford had forced overtime after they scored twice with their net empty as Zakary Lavoie and Nick Lardis (CHI) scored. Lavoie and Lardis each ended the game with three points each

Game 5 is April 6 at 4pm ET

A blast from the point! 🚀 Samuel Mayer completed his hat-trick in OT to give the @Ottawa67sHockey a 3-1 series lead over Brantford! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 5, 2024

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (8) Flint — Knights win series 4-0

Game 4: Knights 3-2 Firebirds

Denver Barkey’s (PHI) empty-net goal was credited as the game-winner as the Knights took down the Firebirds to advance to the second round for the second straight year

Landon Sim (STL) and Sam O’Reilly also scored for the Knights as Michael Simpson made 34 saves

Easton Cowan (TOR) extended his point streak to 40 games with an assist on Sim’s goal

Matthew Wang and Simon Slavicek had Flint’s goals

(4) Kitchener vs. (5) Erie — Series tied 2-2

Game 4: Otters 5-3 Rangers

Sam Alfano and Pamo Finis each had a goal and an assist as Erie levelled its series with Kitchener at 2-2

Ben Gaudreau made 30 saves for the Otters while Malcolm Spence and Carey Terrance (ANA) each had two assists

Luke Elinias, Filip Mesar (MTL) and Carson Rehkopf (SEA) had Kitchener’s goals while Eduard Sale (SEA) had a pair of helpers

Game 5 is April 5 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (6) Brandon — Warriors win series 4-0

Game 4: Warriors 6-2 Wheat Kings

Rilen Kovacevic, Atley Calvert, Lynden Lakovic, Denton Mateychuk (CBJ), Matthew Savoie (MJ) and Jagger Firkus (SEA) all had one goal and one assist as the Warriors swept their way into the second round

Moose Jaw scored 24 goals during it’s four-game sweep as they advanced to the second round for the third straight season

