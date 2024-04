Road to Memorial Cup daily: Generals take 3-0 series lead

Marcus Nguyen had a hat-trick in Portland’s 4-1 win over Prince George in Game 3. Through 11 games of the postseason, Nguyen has played at a point-per-game pace while in the regular season, he had a career high 24 goals and 56 points.

Cal Ritchie (COL) had three points (2G, 1A) as Oshawa beat North Bay 5-2 to take a 3-0 series lead. Ritchie leads all OHL skaters with 20 postseason points after a regular season in which he had a career high 28 goals and 80 points.

Hunter Haight (MIN) also had a three-point (2G, 1A) showing as Saginaw took down London 6-2 in Game 3. Haight’s six goals are tied for the Spirit postseason lead while in the regular season, he found the back of the net on 25 occasions.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (2) North Bay — Generals lead series 3-0

Game 3: Generals 5-2 Battalion

Ritchie’s three-point showing powered Oshawa to a 5-2 win and a 3-0 series lead

Connor Lockhart, who won an OHL title a year ago with Peterborough, had the game-winner at 7:49 of the second. Stuart Rolofs and Beckett Sennecke also scored for the Gens

Jacob Oster continued his impressive postseason with a 39-save performance

Owen Van Steensel and Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) scored for North Bay

Game 4 is May 1 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (2) Saginaw — Knights lead series 2-0

Game 3: Spirit 6-2 Knights

Saginaw scored five straight goals to put London away and cut their series deficit to 2-1

In addition to Haight’s three-point night, Owen Beck (MTL), Michael Misa, Calem Mangone and Alex Christopoulos also found the back of the net. Misa was credited with the game-winner 10:54 into the second

Back-to-back goals from Ruslan Gazizov and Landon Sim (STL) had given the Knights a 2-1 lead 15:16 into the first after Haight had opened the scoring

Nolan Lalonde (CBJ) stopped 18 shots while London’s Michael Simpson was pulled 3:35 into the third after Mangone made it 5-1

Game 4 is May 1 at 7:05pm ET

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (4) Cape Breton — Drakkar lead series 2-1

Game 3: Eagles 2-1 Drakkar

Cam Squires (NJ) scored twice as Cape Breton took Game 3 against Baie-Comeau

Nicolas Ruccia made 39 saves in the Eagles goal with 2024 NHL Draft prospect Raoul Boilard the only Drakkar player to beat him

Game 4 is April 30 at 6pm ET

WHL

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (2) Portland — Winterhawks lead series 2-1

Game 3: Winterhawks 4-1 Cougars

Nguyen’s hat-trick led Portland to a 2-1 series lead over Prince George

Marek Alscher (FLA) also scored for the Winterhawks while Nate Danielson (DET) had three assists

Borya Valis broke the shutout with 4:04 left in regulation but Jan Spunar made 30 saves

Game 4 is May 1 at 10pm ET

