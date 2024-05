Road to Memorial Cup daily: Generals and Winterhawks advance to Championship Series

CHL Three Stars

Jan Spunar made 48 saves to backstop Portland to a 2-1 double overtime victory over Prince George that saw the Winterhawks advance to the WHL Championship Series. After a 25-win regular season, Spunar is 12-2 in the postseason and owns a .923 save percentage and 2.32 GAA.

Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) had three points (2G, 1A) to lead Oshawa to a Game 7 victory over North Bay. Roobroeck’s 10 goals are tied for the Generals’ postseason lead while his 21 points rank second.

Josh Davies (FLA) had the double overtime winner for Portland as they beat Prince George in Game 6. Davies, who is in his first year with Portland after three years in Swift Current, has 10 points in nine playoff games but had missed the previous four games before his return Monday night.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (2) North Bay — Generals win series 4-3

Game 7: Generals 6-1 Battalion

The Generals took care of business in Game 7 after a 6-1 victory as they advanced to the OHL Championship Series

In addition to Roobroeck’s two goals, David Bedkowski, Rasmus Kumpulainen (MIN), Connor Lockhart and Ethan Toms all scored. Jacob Oster made 24 saves

Jacob LeBlanc had the lone goal for North Bay who had battled back from a 3-0 series deficit to force Game 7

Oshawa will now meet London in the OHL Championship Series

WHL

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (2) Portland — Winterhawks win series 4-2

Game 6: Winterhawks 2-1 Cougars (2OT)

Davies (FLA) scored the double OT winner 5:40 into the second extra frame as Portland booked its return to the WHL Championship Series for the first time in a decade

Spunar made 48 saves while Nate Danielson (DET) had given Portland a 1-0 lead with a minute left in the second period

Borya Valis levelled the scores 5:45 into the third while Joshua Ravensbergen made 36 saves

Portland will face the winner of Tuesday’s Game 7 between Saskatoon and Moose Jaw in the WHL Championship Series

2OT WINNER! #TimeToHunt prospect Josh Davies gave the @pdxwinterhawks their first Western Conference title in a decade Monday night! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 7, 2024

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.