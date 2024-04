Road to Memorial Cup daily: four more clubs book spots in Round 3

CHL Three Stars

Zac Funk (WSH) had his first hat-trick of the postseason in Game 5 to lead Prince George to victory over Kelowna. Funk, who led the CHL with 67 goals in the regular season, has 15 points (seven goals) in nine postseason games.

Jagger Firkus (SEA) also had his first three-goal of the WHL playoffs as Moose Jaw won Game 5 over Swift Current. Firkus, who led the CHL in scoring with 124 points, sits second in WHL postseason scoring with 18 points (nine goals).

Jan Spunar stopped all 27 shots he saw as Portland beat Everett in Game 4 to advance to the third round. Spunar is 8-0-0 in the postseason and owns a 1.94 GAA and .931 save percentage.

OHL

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (3) Soo — Spirit lead series 3-2

Game 5: Spirit 3-2 Greyhounds (OT)

Calem Mangone scored the overtime winner at 7:53 as Saginaw took a 3-2 series lead over the Soo

Hunter Haight (MIN) had forced OT after he scored the tying goal at 7:54 of the third. Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) also scored for the Spirit

Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) and Jack Beck had given the Soo a one-goal on two separate occasions

Game 5 is April 21 at 7:07pm ET

.@SpiritHockey takes a 3-2 series lead! Calem Mangone had the OT winner as the 2024 #MemorialCup hosts moved to within a game of Round 3! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 20, 2024

QMJHL

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (4) Sherbrooke — Voltigeurs lead series 3-2

Game 5: Phoenix 4-3 Voltigeurs

Sherbrooke stunned Drummondville as they erased a 3-0 deficit to take Game 5 4-3

Down 3-0 4:18 into the second, Lewis Gendron, Andrew Belchamber and Olivier Dubois scored to tie things up 9:03 to play in the third. Gendron scored the game-winner at 11:23 to force Game 6

Jacob Brochu stopped 39 shots for the Phoenix

Alexis Gendron (PHI) scored two of Drummondville’s three goals

Game 6 is April 21 at 3pm ET

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (3) Victoriaville — Tigres win series 4-1

Game 5: Tigres 5-3 Huskies

Victoriaville took out Rouyn-Noranda in Game 5 after a 5-3 victory on home ice

Alexis Bourque scored twice while Nikita Prishchepov had a goal and an assist

Nathan Darveau made 37 saves for the Tigres while Samuel Savoie (CHI) had two goals for the Huskies

WHL

Eastern Conference

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (2) Swift Current — Warriors win series 4-1

Game 5: Warriors 5-2 Broncos

For the first time since 2012, Moose Jaw will compete in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series after a Game 5 win over Swift Current

In addition to Firkus’ hat-trick, Matthew Savoie (BUF) scored into an empty-net to extend his point streak to 24 games.

Josh Filmon (NJ) and Conor Geekie (ARI) had scored for Swift Current

Moose Jaw will face Saskatoon in Round 3

Firkus 🎪 postseason hatty! 🎩🎩🎩 The #SeaKraken prospect found the back of the net three times Friday as the @MJWARRIORS advanced to the third round of the #WHLPlayoffs! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 20, 2024

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (5) Kelowna — Cougars win series 4-1

Game 5: Cougars 6-3 Rockets

The Cougars will play in the WHL’s Western Conference Championship Series for the first time since 2007 after they eliminated Kelowna in five games

Funk’s hat-trick led the way while Riley Heidt (MIN) had four points (2G, 2A). Terik Parascak and Hudson Thornton each had two assists

Tij Iginla had three points (1G, 2A) for Kelowna as he finished the postseason with nine goals in 11 games

Prince George will face Portland in the third round

After a 67-goal regular season, #ALLCAPS prospect Zac Funk had his first hat-trick of the #WHLPlayoffs in the @PGCougars' series clinching win Friday! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 20, 2024

(2) Portland vs. (3) Everett — Winterhawks win series 4-0

Game 5: Winterhawks 5-0 Silvertips

Jan Spunar backstopped Portland to the third round after his 27-save shutout in Game 5

James Stefan (EDM), Tyson Jugnauth (SEA), Ryder Thompson, Jack O’Brien and Kyle Chyzowski all had goals for the Winterhawks

The Winterhawks will battle Prince George in the Western Conference Championship Series

