Road to Memorial Cup daily: eight teams take 2-0 series lead in QMJHL

CHL Three Stars

Kocha Delic had his first OHL postseason hat-trick that was capped off in overtime as Sudbury beat Mississauga 6-5 in Game 2. Delic, who had a four-goal game March 22 in the regular season, finished the year with 30 goals and 64 points.

Matyas Melovsky was involved in every Baie-Comeau goal Saturday as he had four points (2G, 2A) in a 4-1 Game 2 win over Charlottetown. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect tripled his goals in 2023-24 from his rookie season with 18 while his 60 points were also a personal best.

Dalyn Wakely had a pair of goals and a pair of assists in North Bay’s 7-3 win against Kingston. Wakely had 104 points in the regular season to finish third in OHL scoring.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Kingston — Battalion leads series 2-0

Game 2: Battalion 7-3 Frontenacs

Dalyn Wakely, who had 104 points in the regular season, had four points (2G, 2A) to lead North Bay to a 2-0 series lead

Sandis Vilmanis (FLA) contributed three points (1G, 2A) while Owen Van Steensel had a goal and an assist

Game 3 is April 1 at 7pm ET

(4) Mississauga vs. (5) Sudbury — Wolves leads series 2-0

Game 2: Wolves 6-5 Steelheads (OT)

While Delic had a hat-trick for the Wolves in their Game 2 win, Evan Konyen also contributed three points (2G, 1A) as Sudbury took a 2-0 series lead

David Goyette (SEA), who led the OHL in scoring with 117 points, had a goal and an assist

Lukas Karmiris and Luke Misa each had two points for the Steelheads (1G, 1A)

Game 3 is April 1 at 7:05pm ET

The best way to complete a hat-trick? Score the overtime winner. Kocha Delic gives the @Sudbury_Wolves a 2-0 series lead 2:33 into the extra frame! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 30, 2024

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (7) Owen Sound — Spirit leads series 2-0

Game 2: Spirit 5-2 Attack

Owen Beck (MTL) had a goal and two helpers as the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow hosts took a 2-0 series lead. Beck leads all OHL skaters with six playoff points.

After he scored twice in Game 1, Josh Bloom (VAN) found the back of the net for the second straight game for the Spirit

Andrew Oke made 35 saves for Saginaw

Game 3 is April 1 at 7pm ET

(3) Soo vs. (6) Guelph — Greyhounds leads series 2-0

Game 2: Greyhounds 4-1 Storm

The Soo took a 2-0 series lead after a 4-1 win in Game 2

Bryce McConnell-Barker (NYR) had two assists while d-man Arrtu Karki (VGK) scored for the second straight game

Game 3 is April 1 at 6:30pm ET

QMJHL

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (8) Charlottetown — Drakkar leads series 2-0

Game 2: Drakkar 4-1 Islanders

The Drakkar secured a second straight 4-1 victory to take a 2-0 series lead

Matyas Melovsky, who had a career high 60 points (18 goals) in the regular season, scored twice for Baie-Comeau and added two assists

Justin Gill (NYI) tallied three assists for the Drakkar

Game 3 is April 2 at 6pm ET

(2) Halifax vs. (8) Acadie-Bathurst — Titan leads series 2-0

Game 2: Titan 2-1 Mooseheads (OT)

For the second time in just 24 hours, Milo Roelens (TB) had the overtime winner as the Titan took both road games over Halifax

Antoine Keller made 35 saves for the Titan while Noah Laberge had their opening goal

Game 3 is April 2 at 6pm ET

Milo Roelens is CLUTCH! For the second straight night, the #GoBolts prospect scores the overtime winner and the @ABTitan have a 2-0 series lead over Halifax! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/0E0NFYXlqm — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 31, 2024

(3) Moncton vs. (6) Chicoutimi— Sagueneens leads series 2-0

Game 1: Sagueneens 5-4 Wildcats

Alexis Morin had the game-winner as the Sags took a 2-0 series lead over Moncton after a second straight road win

Emile Duquet, who scored twice in Game 1, scored his third goal of the postseason for Chicoutimi

Etienne Morin (CGY) had three assists for Moncton

Game 3 is April 2 at 7:30pm ET

(4) Cape Breton vs. (5) Rimouski— Eagles leads series 2-0

Game 2: Eagles 7-3 Oceanic

Jacob Newcombe scored twice and had an assist as the Eagles won their 11th straight and took a 2-0 series lead

Cam Squires (NJ) contributed four points (1G, 3A) while Olivier Houde had a goal and two assists

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (8) Saint John— Voltigeurs leads series 2-0

Game 2: Voltigeurs 6-2 Sea Dogs

Six different goalscorers led Drummondville to a 2-0 series win after a 6-2 victory

Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) and Peter Repcik each had three points (1G, 2A) in the win

Game 3 is April 2 at 6pm ET

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (7) Gatineau— Huskies leads series 2-0

Game 2: Huskies 2-1 Olympiques

The Huskies edged past the Olympiques 2-1 to take a 2-0 series lead as Bill Zonnon had the game-winner in the first period

Alex Carr also scored for Rouyn-Noranda while Justin Boisselle had Gatineau’s lone goal

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Shawinigan— Tigres leads series 2-0

Game 2: Tigres 4-3 Cataractes (OT)

Justin Gendron and Mael Lavigne each had a goal and an assist as the Tigres doubled their series lead

Nathan Darveau stopped 19 shots in the Victoriaville goal

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand— Phoenix leads series 2-0

Game 2: Phoenix 3-2 Armada (OT)

Frantisek Dej scored twice, including the overtime winner at 18:08 as the Phoenix took a 2-0 series lead

The Armada had built a 2-0 lead in the first period before goals from Dej and Mavrick Lachance forced OT

In relief of Samuel St-Hilaire, Jacob Brochu stopped all 27 shots he saw from Blainville-Boisbriand

Game 3 is April 2 at 7pm ET

Two games. Two overtime wins. Frantisek Dej had the OT winner for @PhoenixSherbroo as they took a 2-0 series lead over the Armada! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/Y03QEapXkJ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 31, 2024

WHL

Eastern Conference

(2) Swift Current vs. (7) Lethbridge — Broncos lead series 2-0

Game 2: Broncos 4-3 Hurricanes

Conor Geekie (ARI) was credited with the game-winner with just 2:14 left in regulation as Swift Current edged past Lethbridge to take a 2-0 series lead

Connor Hvidston (ANA) had a goal and an assist for the Broncos while Josh Filmon (NJ) also scored

Leo Braillard also had two points (1G, 1A) in defeat for Lethbridge

Game 3 is April 2 at 9pm ET

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (6) Brandon — Warriors lead series 2-0

Game 2: Warriors 5-4 Wheat Kings (OT)

Lynden Lakovic had the overtime winner at 2:15 as Moose Jaw took a 2-0 series lead

The Warriors had trailed 4-2 in the second period before Matthew Savoie (MJ) and Pavel McKenzie levelled things up to force overtime

Atley Calvert, who had 47 goals and 95 points in the regular season, had a goal and an assist

Roger McQueen scored twice for Brandon

Game 3 is April 3 at 8pm ET

Lynden Lakovic buries a one-timer from the slot and the @MJWARRIORS have a 2-0 series lead over Brandon after tonight's OT victory! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 31, 2024

(4) Medicine Hat vs. (5) Red Deer — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Tigers 3-1 Rebels

After seeing a four-goal lead disappear in Game 1, Medicine Hat levelled their series up with Red Deer after a 3-1 win

Gavin McKenna, Reid Andresen and Cayden Lindstrom all scored for the Tigers

Ollie Josephson scored for the second straight game for Red Deer

Game 3 is April 2 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (8) Spokane — Cougars lead series 1-0

Game 2: Cougars 7-4 Chiefs

Seven different players scored as Prince George took a 2-0 series lead over Spokane

Riley Heidt (MIN) had three assists while Koehn Ziemmer (LA) had two helpers. The Cougars have 13 goals in their two postseason games thus far

Layton Feist scored twice for the Chiefs

Game 3 is April 2 at 10:05pm ET

(2) Portland vs. (7) Victoria — Winterhawks lead series 2-0

Game 2: Winterhawks 5-1 Royals

James Stefan, who had a 50-goal, 100-point regular season, had two goals and an assist in a 5-1 win over the Royals

Gabe Klassen, who also reached the 100-point threshold, had three assists

Luca Cagnoni (SJ) and Nate Danielson (DET) had a goal and an assist

Game 3 is April 2 at 10:05pm ET

(3) Everett vs. (6) Vancouver — Series tied 1-1

Game 2: Silvertips 2-1 Giants

Austin Roest (NSH) scored twice as Everett got even with Vancouver in their series

Brett Mirwald made 53 saves in the Giants net

Game 3 is April 3 at 10pm ET

(4) Wenatchee vs. (5) Kelowna — Wild lead series 1-0

Game 1: Rockets 3-1 Wild

Andrew Cristall (WSH), Trae Johnson and Luke Schelter all scored as Kelowna levelled things up with Wenatchee

Sam Ward had the Wild’s only goal while Kelowna’s Jari Kykkanen made 21 saves

Game 3 is April 3 at 10:05pm ET

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.