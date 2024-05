Road to Memorial Cup daily: Drakkar and Voltigeurs one win away from QMJHL finals

Photo credit: Alexandre Garneau

CHL Three Stars

Justin Poirier‘s incredible season saw another chapter written Tuesday as he had four goals and an assist as Baie-Comeau won 8-2 over Cape Breton. Poirier’s 16 goals and 24 points leads all CHL players this postseason while in the regular season, the 2024 NHL Draft prospect had 51 goals.

Baie-Comeau captain Isaac Dufort had three points (2G, 1A) during their Game 4 win against the Eagles. Dufort has six goals and 12 points in 12 postseason games this year.

Jackson Unger turned aside 31 of the 32 shots he faced as Moose Jaw beat Saskatoon 3-1 in Game 3. Unger, whose 35 wins were tied for the CHL lead in the regular season, has a .910 save percentage and 2.94 GAA in the postseason.

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (4) Cape Breton — Drakkar lead series 3-1

Game 4: Drakkar 8-2 Eagles

Poirier’s four-goal performance led Baie-Comeau to a 3-1 series lead against Cape Breton

The 2024 NHL Draft prospect completed a first period hat-trick at 19:01 as the Drakkar scored four times in both the first and second period

In addition to Dufort’s two goals, Justin Gill (NYI) and Donovan Arsenault also scored. Matyas Melovsky had two assists

Cam MacDonald and Angelo Fullerton scored for Cape Breton

Game 5 is May 2 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (3) Victoriaville — Voltigeurs lead series 3-0

Game 3: Voltigeurs 3-2 Tigres

Justin Cote scored the game-winner at 10:25 of the third as Drummondville took a commanding 3-0 series lead over Victoriaville

Alexis Gendron (PHI) had the Volts’ other two goals while Maxime Pellerin had both goals for the Tigres who held a 2-1 lead in the second

Riley Mercer made 32 saves for the Voltigeurs

Game 4 is May 1 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (3) Moose Jaw — Warriors lead series 2-1

Game 3: Warriors 3-1 Blades

Martin Rysavy (CBJ) buried the game-winner 7:14 into the third period as the Warriors took a 2-1 series lead

After Grayden Siepmann had given Saskatoon the lead, the Warriors rattled off three straight goals thanks to Atley Calvert, Rysvay and Denton Mateychuk (CBJ)

Unger’s 31-save performance gave him his 10th win of the WHL playoffs

Game 4 is May 1 at 9pm ET

