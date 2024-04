Road to Memorial Cup daily: Bulldogs remain alive after Game 5 win

CHL Three Stars

Florian Xhekaj (MTL) had two goals and an assist as the Bulldogs doubled up Ottawa 4-2 to remain alive in their series. Xhekaj had a career best 34 goals and 65 points in the regular season

Patrick Thomas (WSH) had a trio of assists in Brantford’s win. In the regular season, Thomas was second in Bulldogs scoring with 66 points (21 goals).

Matteo Drobac stopped 26 of the 28 shots he faced in Brantford’s win. Drobac’s 28 wins were tied for the fourth most in the OHL this year.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(3) Brantford vs. (6) Ottawa — 67’s lead series 3-2

Game 5: Bulldogs 4-2 67’s

Xhekaj’s first goal was the game-winner while he also scored into an empty-net as the Bulldogs won Game 5

Nick Lardis (CHI) and Zakary Lavoie had scored in the first period to give Hamilton a 2-0 lead

Jack Dever and Brady Stonehouse (EDM) had Ottawa’s goals

Game 6 is April 7 at 7pm ET

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.