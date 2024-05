Road to Memorial Cup daily: Baie-Comeau advances,Prince George forces more

CHL Three Stars

Koehn Ziemmer (LAK) scored back-to-back first period goals and later added an assist as the Prince George Cougars avoided elimination winning 6-1 in Game 5.

Ondrej Becher scored a goal and two assists for the Cougars helping cut the series deficit to 3-2 in favour of the Portland Winterhawks. Becher leads all Cougars skaters with 19 points (5G, 14A) this post season.

Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 35 of 36 shots in the Drakkar’s series clinching 2-1 Game 5 OT win over Cape Breton. Gravel leads all Q goalies with a 1.89 goals against through 13 games.

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (4) Cape Breton — Drakkar win series 4-1

Game 4: Drakkar 2-1 Eagles

Anthony Lavoie’s point shot in OT deflected off Jules Boilard’s skate sending the Drakkar back to the Q final for the first time since 2014

Charles-Édward Gravel stopped 35 of 36 shots for his 12th win in 13 starts this post season.

Justin Poirier scored his CHL leading 17th of the playoffs

Nicolas Ruccia stopped 39 of 41 shots in the loss.

They await the winner of the Drummondville/Victoriaville series

Anthony Lavoie or Jules Boilard with the OT Winner?

The @DrakkarBAC don't care, they're heading to the FINAL! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/fm9MhsvAd3 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 3, 2024

WHL

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (2) Portland — Winterhawks lead series 3-2

Game 5: Cougars 6-1 Winterhawks

Ziemmer’s three-point (2G, 1A) showing led Prince George to a 6-1 win and forcing the series back to Prince George for Game 6

Ondrej Becher also had three points (1G, 2A), Borya Valis and Keaaton Dowhaniuk had a goal and an assist and Hunter Laing scored the other one for the Cougars.

Winterhawks captain Gabe Klassen scored the lone goal for Portland

Game 6 is May 6 at 10pm ET

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.