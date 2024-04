Road to Memorial Cup daily: 12 teams hold 3-0 series leads

CHL Three Stars

Colby Huggan had five points (3G, 2A) to power Acadie-Bathurst to a 7-2 win over Halifax and to a 3-0 series lead. Huggan, who had 14 career QMJHL points before this year, tallied 25 goals and 63 points during the regular season.

James Stefan (EDM) had a hat-trick and an assist as Portland won Game 3 6-5 on the road in Victoria. In the regular season, Stefan scored 50 times and recorded 101 points.

Easton Armstrong completed his hat-trick in dramatic fashion as he had the overtime winner in Game 3 as Saskatoon beat Prince Albert 4-3. Armstrong, who played four games with Wenatchee at the start of the year, had a career high 56 points in his overage season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Oshawa vs. (8) Barrie — Generals lead series 2-1

Game 3: Generals 5-1 Colts

Dylan Roobroeck (NYR) had a goal and an assist as the Generals took a 2-1 series lead after a 5-1 win

Rasmus Kumpalainen (MIN) scored the game-winner while Jacob Oster had to make just 15 saves in the Oshawa goal

Game 4 is April 4 at 7pm ET

(3) Brantford vs. (6) Ottawa — 67’s lead series 2-1

Game 3: 67’s 5-2 Bulldogs

Braeden Kressler (TOR) and Luca Pinelli (CBJ) each scored twice as the 67’s collected a second straight win to take their first lead of the series

Collin MacKenzie made 23 saves for Ottawa

In defeat, Jake O’Brien had a goal and an assist for Brantford

Game 4 is April 4 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) London vs. (8) Flint — Knights leads series 1-0

Game 3: Knights 3-0 Firebirds

Landon Sim (STL) gave London a 3-0 series lead after he scored the overtime winner at 11:59

Kaleb Lawrence (LA), Easton Cowan (TOR) and Kasper Halttunen (SJ) also scored for London

Coulson Pitre (ANA) and Blake Smith had scored in the third period as Flint forced overtime

Game 4 is April 4 at 7pm ET

Blink and you'll miss it! 👀 Landon Sim (#stlblues) tips Oliver Bonk's (#LetsGoFlyers) point shot in OT and the @LondonKnights have a 3-0 series lead! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/gaYxNPwxaW — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 3, 2024

(4) Kitchener vs. (5) Erie — Rangers leads series 2-1

Game 3: Rangers 4-3 Otters (OT)

The Rangers erased a 3-0 deficit to take Game 3 after Justin Bottineau scored the game-winner 7:57 into overtime

Adrian Misaljevic, Antonino Pugliese and Bottineau scored to get the Rangers to the extra frame

Sam Alfono, Kaleb Smith and Dylan Edwards had built Erie a 3-0 lead 1:12 into the second period

Game 4 is April 4 at 7pm ET

Force overtime ✔️ Score the overtime winner ✔️ Justin Bottineau did both as the @OHLRangers took a 2-1 series lead after a come from behind win over Erie! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/Np0OqbFyV0 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 3, 2024

QMJHL

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (8) Charlottetown — Drakkar leads series 3-0

Game 3: Drakkar 5-3 Islanders

The Drakkar scored four goals in the second period to defeat Charlottetown 5-3 and take a 3-0 lead in the series between the two teams.

Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Raoul Boilard was the standout performer in the victory with a goal and an assist. Anthony Lavoie, Matyas Melovsky, Niks Fenenko and Alexis Bernier also found the back of the net.

In a heartwarming story within the Drakkar, Émile Chouinard played his first game since Feb. 3 after he had left the team after undergoing radiotherapy treatments to fight Hodgkin’s lymphoma, He contributed an assist on Raoul Boilard’s goal.

For the Islanders, William Shields collected a goal and an assist, while Matthew Butler finished the evening with two assists.

Game 4 is April 3 at 6pm ET

(2) Halifax vs. (8) Acadie-Bathurst — Titan leads series 3-0

Game 3: Titan 7-2 Mooseheads

Thanks to Huggan’s career-best performance, the Titan prevailed 7-2 over the Mooseheads. Acadie-Bathurst (67 points), having earned 25 fewer points than Halifax (92 points) during the season, could complete a first round surprise as early as Wednesday night at home.

The Titan scored the first three goals of the game to take control. In addition to Huggan, Milo Roelens (TB) once again stood out with a goal and three assists while Robert Orr added a goal and two assists. Louis-François Bélanger (1G, 1A) and Émile Perron (2A) also contributed two points each for the winners. Dawson Sharkey also scored.

Antoine Keller secured his third win in as many starts for the Titan, making 23 saves.

For the Mooseheads, rookie Liam Kilfoil scored both of their goals.

Game 4 is April 3 at 6pm ET

(3) Moncton vs. (6) Chicoutimi— Sagueneens leads series 3-0

Game 3: Sagueneens 4-2 Wildcats

The Saguenéens erased a 2-0 deficit with four unanswered goals to defeat the Wildcats 4-2 and a take a 3-0 series lead

Maxim Massé, a potential first round pick for the 2024 NHL Draft, kickstarted the comeback with two goals, including the one to tie the game midway through the third period. Thomas Desruisseaux, who is also draft eligible this year, also had a strong performance with three assists, as did Craig Armstrong with a goal and an assist. Jacob Lafontaine also found the back of the net.

For the Wildcats, Natan Grenier and Miles Mueller had given their team the lead at 18:59 of the second period. Adam Fortier-Gendron was their standout performer with two assists and Jacob Steinman made 32 saves.

Game 4 is April 3 at 7:30pm ET

(4) Cape Breton vs. (5) Rimouski— Eagles leads series 3-0

Game 3: Eagles 3-1 Oceanic

Cam MacDonald scored the game-winning goal early in the third period as the Eagles defeated the Océanic 3-1 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Cam Squires (NJ) was the standout performer in the victory with two goals, including the first of the game. He now has four goals and 10 points in just three games, leading the CHL in playoff scoring.

For the Océanic, who will be facing elimination in Game 4, William Lacelle did his best to keep his team in the game with 38 saves. Maël St-Denis was the lone scorer in the defeat.

Game 4 is April 3 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (8) Saint John— Voltigeurs leads series 3-0

Game 3: Voltigeurs 4-2 Sea Dogs

With 49 shots on goal and four unanswered goals in the first and second periods, the Voltigeurs defeated the Sea Dogs 4-2 in Saint John to take a 3-0 series lead

Justin Côté, with a brace, was the only player to tally multiple points for the victors. Moreover, he is now the leading scorer in the QMJHL playoffs with four goals. Maxime Lafond and Peter Repcik were the other goal scorers.

For the Sea Dogs, Patrick Leaver stopped 45 of the 49 shots fired at him. In three games, he has faced 128 shots from the Voltigeurs. Pavel Simek contributed with a goal and an assist and former Voltigeurs player Drew Elliott also scored.

Game 4 is April 3 at 6pm ET

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (7) Gatineau— Huskies leads series 2-1

Game 3: Olympiques 5-2 Huskies

The Olympiques scored three goals in 13:21 during the second period to take a 3-1 lead and ultimately win 5-2, narrowing the gap in the series to 2-1.

Justin Boisselle was at the heart of this second-period surge with a goal and two assists. Jérémie Minville and Mathis Gauthier also contributed with two goals each and Charles Boutin tallied three assists. In net, Zach Pelletier made 30 saves.

The goals for the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies came from Thomas Verdon and Andrei Loshko. William Rousseau stopped 27 of the 31 shots directed at him.

Game 4 is April 3 at 7pm ET

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Shawinigan— Tigres leads series 3-0

Game 3: Tigres 3-0 Cataractes

Nathan Darveau stopped all 22 shots directed at him and even collected an assist on Eliott Simard’s opening goal to guide the Tigres to a 3-0 shutout win against the Cataractes and a 3-0 series lead

Maël Lavigne and Maxime Pellerin, with an empty-net goal, scored the other goals for the Tigres.

For the Cataractes, goaltender Mathys Fernandez made 23 saves.

Game 4 is April 3 at 7pm ET

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand— Phoenix leads series 2-1

Game 3: Armada 4-3 Phoenix

Jonathan Fauchon recorded the first playoff hat trick of his career allowing the Armada to narrow the gap to 2-1 in their series against the Phoenix with a 4-3 victory.

The Armada built a 2-0 lead in the opening 16:56 of the game with goals from Justin Carbonneau and Fauchon’s first of the evening. The two Lemieux players on Blainville-Boisbriand’s defense, Théo and Olivier, each contributed two assists.

For the Phoenix, Andrew Belchamber stood out with a goal and an assist. Mavrick Lachance and Lewis Gendron also scored while Hugo Primeau collected two assists. Samuel St-Hilaire made 23 saves on 27 shots faced.

Game 4 is April 3 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (8) Prince Albert — Blades leads series 2-1

Game 3: Blades 4-3 Raiders (OT)

Easton Armstrong was the hero for Saskatoon as his overtime winner, that completed his hat-trick, gave the Blades its first lead of the series

Trevor Wong also scored for the Blades while Evan Gardner made 18 saves

Ryder Ritchie had a goal and an assist for Prince Albert

Game 4 is April 3 at 9pm ET

(2) Swift Current vs. (7) Lethbridge — Broncos lead series 3-0

Game 3: Broncos 5-3 Hurricanes

Luke Mistelbacher had a hat-trick as the Broncos moved to within a game of the second round. The 2024 NHL Draft prospect had 20 goals and 53 points in the regular season

Josh Filmon (NJ) and Conor Geekie (ARI) each contributed a goal and an assist for the Broncos

Game 4 is April 3 at 9pm ET

(4) Medicine Hat vs. (5) Red Deer — Rebels lead series 2-1

Game 3: Rebels 4-3 Tigers (OT)

Red Deer collected its second overtime win of the series as Samuel Drancak had the winner at 6:31

Carson Latimer had a pair of goals for the Rebels while Chase Wutzke made 38 saves

Medicine Hat had forced overtime after 2024 NHL Draft prospect Andrew Basha levelled the game at 3-3 with just 35 seconds left in regulation

Game 4 is April 3 at 9pm ET

Samuel Drancak's first career #WHLPlayoffs goal was a big one as he gave @Rebelshockey a 2-1 series lead Tuesday thanks to his overtime winner! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/1q97V72SWN — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 3, 2024

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (8) Spokane — Cougars lead series 3-0

Game 3: Cougars 4-2 Chiefs

The Cougars doubled up the Chiefs in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead

Zac Funk (WSH) had four points (2G, 2A) for Prince George while Ondrej Becher had two assists

Game 4 is April 3 at 9:35pm ET

(2) Portland vs. (7) Victoria — Winterhawks lead series 3-0

Game 3: Winterhawks 6-5 Royals

Gabe Klassen registered the game-winner at 12:57 of the third as Portland took a 3-0 series lead

In addition to Stefan’s hat-trick, Josh Davies (FLA) tallied three points (1G, 2A) while Luca Cagnoni (SJ) had three assists

Justin Kipkie (ARI), Tyson Laventure and Tanner Scott all had a goal and an assist for Victoria

Game 4 is April 3 at 10:05pm ET

50 goals in the regular season and now a post-season hat-trick! 🎩🎩🎩#LetsGoOilers prospect James Stefan led the @pdxwinterhawks to a Game 3 victory over Victoria Tuesday and now sits tied first in #WHLPlayoffs scoring with eight points! — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 3, 2024

(4) Wenatchee vs. (5) Kelowna — Rockets lead series 2-1

Game 3: Wild 8-6 Rockets

Tij Iginla, who scored 47 times in the regular season, had two goals as Kelowna took its first lead of the series

Luke Schelter had two points (1G, 1A) while Caden Price (SEA) and Marek Rocak also found the back of the net

Briley Wood scored the Wild’s lone goal and sits tied first in WHL playoffs scoring with five goals and eight points

Game 4 is April 3 at 10:05pm ET

