Road to Memorial Cup daily: 10 teams advance to Round 2

CHL Three Stars

Dalyn Wakely recorded his first OHL playoffs hat-trick as the Battalion took a 3-1 series lead over Kingston after a 5-4 win in Game 4. Wakely had a dominant regular season where he scored 39 goals and recorded 104 points.

Tommy Cormier scored three times to lead Victoriaville to a 5-1 win over Shawinigan and a spot in the second round of the QMJHL playoffs. The overage forward had 79 points in the regular season while his 49 assists were a career high.

Jordan D’Intino had three points (2G, 1A) as the Soo beat Guelph 5-1 to advance to the second round of the OHL playoffs. D’Intino had 20 goals and 41 points in 54 games during the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(2) North Bay vs. (7) Kingston — Battalion leads series 3-1

Game 4: Battalion 5-4 Frontenacs

In addition to Wakely’s hat-trick, Lirim Amidovski and Brice Cooke also had goals as the Battalion took a 3-1 series lead

Owen Van Steensel had three assists while Mike McIvor stopped 17 shots for North Bay

Kingston captain Paul Ludwinski (CHI) had a goal and an assist

Game 5 is April 5 at 7pm ET

Dalyn Wakely had his first #OHLPlayoffs 🎩🎩🎩 Wednesday as the @OHLBattalion took a 3-1 series lead over Kingston! #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 4, 2024

(4) Mississauga vs. (5) Sudbury — Wolves leads series 3-1

Game 4: Steelheads 5-3 Wolves

David Goyette (SEA) and Evan Konyen each had a goal and an assist as the Wolves pushed the Steelheads to the brink of elimination

Quentin Musty (SJ) had a pair of helpers for the Wolves while Jakub Vondras (CAR) stopped 25 shots

Finn Harding and Angus MacDonell (DAL) each had two points (1G, 1A) while Jack Ivankovic made 40 saves

Game is April 5 at 7pm ET

Western Conference

(2) Saginaw vs. (7) Owen Sound — Spirit win series 4-0

Game 4: Spirit 5-1 Attack

Zayne Parekh, Michael Misa, Nic Sima, Rodwin Dionicio (ANA) and Owen Beck (MTL) found the back of the net as the Spirit eliminated the Attack in four games

Josh Bloom (VAN) tallied two assists while Andrew Oke stopped 20 shots for the Memorial Cup hosts

Servac Petrovsky (MIN) had Owen Sound’s only goal as the Attack were eliminated in the first round for the fourth straight season

(3) Soo vs. (6) Guelph — Greyhounds win series 3-0

Game 4: Greyhounds 5-1 Storm

Jordan D’Intino had three points (2G, 1A) as the Greyhounds advanced to the second round after a four-game sweep of Guelph

Owen Allard, Gavin Hayes (CHI) and Brady Martin also scored for the Soo who reached the second round for the eighth time in the last nine seasons

Michael Buchinger (STL) had Guelph’s lone goal for a Storm side that fell in the first round for the third consecutive season

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Baie-Comeau vs. (8) Charlottetown — Drakkar win series 4-0

Game 4: Drakkar 7-1 Islanders

After scoring four goals in the second period the previous day, the Baie-Comeau Drakkar did the same thing in Game 4 crushing the Charlottetown Islanders 7-1 and winning the series in four games.

The duo of Justin Gill (NYI, 2G, 1A) and Matyas Melovsky (1G, 2A) were at the heart of the Drakkar’s offensive push in the second period, each tallying three points.

Justin Poirier and Isaac Dufort also scored twice. On the set-up side of things, Niks Fenenko, Alexis Bernier and Donovan Arsenault all notched two assists.

(2) Halifax vs. (7) Acadie-Bathurst — Titan wi series 4-0

Game 4: Titan 3-2 Mooseheads

Louis-François Bélanger capitalized on a major penalty to Dylan MacKinnon to tie the game, then Cory MacGillivray gave the Titan the lead with 39 seconds left in the first period to allow them to sweep Halifax with a 3-2 victory.

After he had three goals and two assists in the third game, Colby Huggan added another goal, the game-winner, and an assist. Antoine Keller made 25 saves.

For the Mooseheads, rookie Liam Kilfoil scored his third goal in two games. The other goal came from Markus Vidicek.

Since the Titan is guaranteed to be the lowest seed in the second round of the Gilles Courteau Trophy playoffs in the Eastern Conference, they will face the Drakkar

(3) Moncton vs. (6) Chicoutimi— Sagueneens win series 4-0

Game 4: Sagueneens 5-2 Wildcats

After erasing a 2-0 deficit to win 4-2 in the third game, the Chicoutimi Saguenéens found themselves trailing 2-1 after 20 minutes of play. However, they scored four unanswered goals to win 5-2 and eliminate the Moncton Wildcats in four games.

Christophe Berthelot played a crucial role in the Saguenéens’ comeback as he assisted on Alex Huang’s game-tying goal (1G, 1A) and scored the game-winning goal. Thomas Desruisseaux stood out in the victory with one goal and two assists while Craig Armstrong added two assists.

In goal, Rémi Delafontaine made 30 saves. In each game of the series against the Wildcats, he never faced fewer than 28 shots.

For the Wildcats, Caleb Desnoyers and Yoan Loshing provided their only goals.

The Saguenéens now await the winner of the series between the Cape Breton Eagles and the Rimouski Océanic.

(4) Cape Breton vs. (5) Rimouski— Eagles leads series 3-1

Game 4: Oceanic 4-3 Eagles

Rimouski native Anthony Paré scored his first career QMJHL goal as the Océanic beat Cape Breton 4-3 to remain alive

Eligible for the 2024 NHL Draft, Alexandre Blais was outstanding in the victory with one goal and two assists. Another player who will be drafted next June, Spencer Gill, collected two assists while Maël St-Denis scored the other goal.

William Lacelle once again performed well in goal for the Océanic as he made 33 saves.

For the Eagles, the goals came from Xavier Daigle, Cam MacDonald and Olivier Houde. Cam Squires (NJ) remains the top scorer in the QMJHL playoffs with 11 points

Game 5 is April 5th at 7:00pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Drummondville vs. (8) Saint John— Voltigeurs win series 4-0

Game 4: Voltigeurs 8-1 Sea Dogs

In a dominant performance with a 55-31 advantage in shots on goal, the Voltigeurs eliminated the Sea Dogs in Game 4

Ethan Gauthier (TB) stood out with a pair of goals while William Dumont and Peter Repcik, each contributed one goal and one assist. Yan Gaudreau, Vincent Tremblay and Mikael Huchette all collected two assists apiece

For the losing side, Matteo Mann (PHI) was the lone scorer while Patrick Leaver stopped 47 of the 54 shots directed at him

(2) Rouyn-Noranda vs. (7) Gatineau— Huskies leads series 3-1

Game 4: Huskies 6-1 Olympiques

The Huskies exploded in the second period as they scored four goals to beat Gatineau 6-1 in Game 4

Thomas Verdon (2G, 1A) and Samuel Rousseau (1G, 2A) led the way for the Huskies. Bill Zonnon also continued his excellent streak with one goal and one assist. The 2025 NHL Draft eligible prospect now has seven points in four games since the start of the playoffs.

Rouyn-Noranda chased Zach Pelletier from the game after he conceded three goals on nine shots. Danny Akkouche was the lone scorer for the Olympiques.

Game 5 is April 5 at 7pm ET

(3) Victoriaville vs. (6) Shawinigan— Tigres wins series 4-0

Game 4: Tigres 5-1 Cataractes

Tommy Cormier completed his hat trick as Tigres defeated the Cataractes to complete the sweep with a 5-1 victory.

Despite the scoreline, the Tigres relied on Nathan Darveau, who made 32 saves. Alexis Bourque and Justin Gendron each contributed two assists on the offensive end.

For Shawinigan, the lone response came from 2024 NHL Draft prospect Félix Lacerte.

(4) Sherbrooke vs. (5) Blainville-Boisbriand— Phoenix leads series 3-1

Game 4: Phoenix 2-1 Armada

Hugo Primeau, who also collected an assist on the night, scored with 12 seconds left in the third period to give the Sherbrooke Phoenix a 2-1 victory and a 3-1 series lead over the Armada.

Olivier Dubois also played a role in this victory, contributing two assists. Rookie Louis-Alex Tremblay also scored.

Another rookie on defence, Xavier Villeneuve, was the only scorer for the Armada. Olivier Ciarlo kept his team in the game with 40 saves.

Game 5 is April 5 at 7pm ET

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Saskatoon vs. (8) Prince Albert — Blades leads series 3-1

Game 4: Blades 4-1 Raiders

Easton Armstrong, Misha Volotovski, Tanner Molendyk (NSH) and Egor Sidorov (ANA) all scored as the Blades took a commanding 3-1 series lead

Evan Gardner had to make just 15 saves for the Blades with Ryder Ritchie being the only Raiders goalscorer

Game 5 is April 5 at 9pm ET

(2) Swift Current vs. (7) Lethbridge — Broncos win series 4-0

Game 4: Broncos 5-4 Hurricanes (2OT)

Conor Geekie (ARI) scored the winner 37 seconds into double overtime as the Broncos advanced to the second round

It capped an impressive comeback as the Broncos found themselves down 4-1 3:27 into the second period before goals from Clarke Caswell, Luke Mistelbacher and Grayson Burzynski forced overtime. Reid Dyck (BOS) made 37 saves

Hayden Pakkala had a goal and an assist for Lethbridge while Harrison Meneghin made 40 saves

Conor Geekie sends the @SCBroncos into the second round! 😤 The #Yotes prospect had the GWG 37 seconds into 2OT Wednesday! 🤩 #RoadtoMemorialCup — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 4, 2024

(3) Moose Jaw vs. (6) Brandon — Warriors lead series 3-0

Game 3: Warriors 6-4 Wheat Kings

Matthew Savoie (BUF) had three points as the Warriors moved within a game of the secound round after a 6-4 win in Game 3

Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) had a goal and two assists while Brayden Yager (PIT) tallied two points (1G, 1A)

Roger McQueen had a goal and an assist for Brandon

Game 4 is April 4 at 8pm ET

(4) Medicine Hat vs. (5) Red Deer — Rebels lead series 3-1

Game 3: Rebels 3-2 Tigers

Kalan Lind (NSH) scored a dramatic game-winning goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation as the Rebels took a 3-1 series lead

Chase Wutzke made 33 saves for Red Deer while Medicine Hat’s Ethan McCallam turned away 31 shots

Game 5 is April 5 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(1) Prince George vs. (8) Spokane — Cougars win series 4-0

Game 4: Cougars 3-2 Chiefs

Zac Funk (WSH) had the game-winner 11:27 into the second period as the Cougars completed a first round sweep of Spokane

Koehn Ziemmer (LA) scored his first goal since his return from a long injury layoff while Ty Young (NJ) made 30 saves

Conner Roulette, who finished his WHL career with 288 points, scored twice for Spokane

(2) Portland vs. (7) Victoria — Winterhawks win series 4-0

Game 4: Winterhawks 4-1 Royals

Josh Zakreski had three points (2G, 1A) as the Winterhawks moved into the second round after a 4-0 series win over Victoria

Josh Davies (FLA) and Kyle Chyzowski also scored for Portland

Braeden Holt made 41 saves for the Royals while Cole Reschny had their lone goal

(3) Everett vs. (6) Vancouver — Silvetips lead series 2-1

Game 3: Silvertips 3-1 Giants

Ben Hemmerling (VGK) was credited with the game-winning goal as the Silvertips took a 2-1 series lead against the Giants

Parker Berge and Dominik Rymon also scored for Everett as Tyler Palmer made 30 saves

Logen Hammett had the Giants only goal

Game 4 is April 5 at 10pm ET

(4) Wenatchee vs. (5) Kelowna — Rockets lead series 3-1

Game 4: Rockets 3-1 Wild

Tij Iginla scored his sixth goal of the postseason as Kelowna took a 3-1 series lead over Wenatchee

Captain Gabriel Szturc (TB) had a goal and an assist in the win

Kenta Isogai had the Wild’s only goal

Game 5 is April 5 at 10pm ET

