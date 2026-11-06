Road to 2027 Memorial Cup: Foreurs run and gun to the top

By Will MacLaren / Photo credit: Dany Germain

Since last reaching the QMJHL Final in the pandemic plagued spring of 2021, the Val-d’Or Foreurs’ road back to the top has been significantly challenging at times. All of that is in the past this season as the club is not only kings of the hill in the QMJHL, they currently sit atop the CHL rankings as well.

At the center of this success is Philippe Veilleux. The 19-year-old winger has been a consistent threat the past two years, racking up 183 points over the past two regular seasons. However, his prodigious start in 2026-27 makes those years look like a mere warmup act. Averaging almost two and a half points per game as the calendar turns to November, Veilleux can’t help but show how pleased he’s been with both his start and that of his club.

“I’m very proud of how the season has started,” the fourth-year veteran comments. “There were some rough times in my first few years. But being around the top of the standings means a lot to me.”

This rush to the top actually began during last year’s postseason when the Foreurs not only defeated the heavily favored Drummondville Voltigeurs in a best-of-seven first round clash, they did so in a tidy five games. Though the team was swept by eventual league finalist Moncton Wildcats in the quarterfinals, a number of positive signs began to emerge.

“We learned a lot from last year,” Veilleux recalls. “We were not favourites. We didn’t give up and took a lot of people by surprise. We learned to stick together and be proud of ourselves as a team.”

The Foreurs feature not only a playoff tested roster but a well-rounded one. Alongside Veilleux is puck distributing center Nathan Brisson. A pair of off-season deals with Saint John and Cape Breton respectively has bolstered the top six with the acquisitions of Nolann Heroux and Maxime Sauthier.

On the back end, 2026 Nashville Predators draftee Benjamin Cossette-Ayotte continues to lead the way while Noah MacKinnon is experiencing a breakout year. The goaltending tandem of QMJHL Goaltender of the Month for September and October, Vincent Moreau, and Montreal Canadiens prospect Arseni Radkov have been rock solid. Put it all together and the Foreurs sit alongside the Spokane Chiefs as the only CHL clubs with just a single regulation loss to this point in the campaign.

Veilleux has improved his game off the ice by hitting the gym with greater conviction during the off-season. That, combined with his ever-accumulating experience has slowed the game down in front of him. It’s a trend that could result in an MVP trophy at the end of his season. But the Foreurs’ Assistant Captain also points to changes within the team that have played a part in the reversal of fortunes in the Valley of Gold.

“The biggest difference I finding this year is how close we are as a team,” he explains. “On the bus, we’re all in the back playing games. In previous years, we’d all be on our phones or listening to music. We’re way closer this year. Being all together and not as separate has really helped a lot.”

As the Foreurs grow closer and closer, the goal of coming together for a championship photo this May seems increasingly realistic.