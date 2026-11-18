Road to 2027 Memorial Cup: the secret to the Chiefs rebound is all in the details

By Will MacLaren / Photo Keith Webber

It’s one of the great paradoxes in both hockey and life; those with the strongest traditions are the best at changing with the times. The Spokane Chiefs are no exception. One of the most revered organizations in the CHL are at the top of their game, leading the pack in the WHL and doing so in the most astute ways possible according to Chris Baird, a lifelong Spokane resident and the team’s Director of Hockey Operations.

“With the NCAA changes, it’s got a lot to do with adaptability and to understanding this is how it is moving forward,” Baird explains when asked how the club has remained a force during some of the most radical changes in CHL history. “You‘ve still got to put your best foot forward, though. To me, we’ve been on the forefront of understanding what we need to do. You have to be able to take pride in your organization, when it’s your facilities or your staff. Every single person is important to getting players here and I think we’ve done that well.”

Adapting to rule changes is one thing. Correcting after what was supposed to be a monumental 2025-26 campaign, fresh on the heels of a WHL Final appearance two years ago, is an entirely different matter. Despite that highly proactive mindset, last year’s Chiefs simply fell flat.

“I believe we had 16 guys returning from that team that reached the Final,” Baird recalls. “It felt like we were ready to take the next step but it just never felt like it came together. We were almost sitting around and waiting for the situation with Berkly Catton to change but it never did. We felt like we could’ve done better. We should’ve been better.”

Catton, the eighth overall selection of the Seattle Kraken in 2024, instead cracked the NHL roster. Although it left the Chiefs staggering, they did not fall entirely. A .500 season and first round exit was a hard reality, however. And with such talented returnees as forwards Chase Harrington and Owen Martin, defenceman Nathan Mayes and goaltender Carter Esler returning to Western Washington, nobody needed reminding of what this year’s mission was.

“All the returning players knew what this club was capable of,” Baird says. “All of us came together at training camp in August, put on the hard hats, clocked in and got to work. We all knew how hard it was to get to where we were two years ago and how hard we have to work to get back. I think that’s shown on the ice.”

That team that fell to Gavin McKenna and the Medicine Hat Tigers in the ’25 Final was high octane, shredding defences on a nightly basis. This year, it’s all about the shutdown role. With a collective group that has taken angling and shot blocking to another level, the Chiefs boast 14 victories, twelve of which have been by two goals or less.

“Good teams find a way to win and it’s happened on multiple occasions this year,” Baird explains. “They do not make it easy in the defensive zone. We’re just so much better in the back end. We also brought in Parker Burgess as an Associate Coach. He’s been a Head Coach in the USHL and with the Vancouver Giants last year. He’s brought a different look to our defence that the guys are buying into. You’ve got to get used to those one and two goal games because when you come to playoffs, it’s all tight checking.”

“It’s good for our guys to be experiencing that but you don’t want to be in one-goal games for the entire 68 game season,” Baird continues with a laugh. “You want some breathing room but still, this has been great to see.”

While the defense corps and commitment within their own zone as a whole has been admirable, the work of netminders Carter Esler and 18-year-old rookie and Minnesota native Bryce Francisco cannot be understated.

“When I watch goalies, I like seeing the ones who have ice in their veins; that’s Carter,” Baird says of the top eligible goaltender for the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. “He never seems like he’s feeling the pressure. Everything is cool, whether it’s game one of the season or game seven in the playoffs. His teammates see it as well. When they see him ready to go like that they feel like they need to do their best as well. Then with Bryce, he’s got polish to his game. Coming over to the CHL it’s a lot deeper. The talent is a lot higher at the bottom of the rosters. For him to make the transition so quick has been huge for us and key for his game.”

Bringing in the Bryce Francisco’s, retaining the Chase Harrington’s and Owen Martin’s and finding a way to play to the roster’s strengths isn’t as easy as it may seem. That’s why, for Baird, the devil is in the details. And in celebrating all the little victories that occur along the way.

“For everyone whose gone through our organization, whether it’s players, the front office, the business side, we want those people to realize how valuable their time with us has been,” he stresses. “Still, you feel like you’re recruiting at every opportunity. Every little positive thing seems like it comes back to repay you. The guys will talk about those little things that you do. It’s more than hockey here, whether it’s being together as a group or being out in the community. Everything matters.”