Road to 2027 Memorial Cup: Hosts built to weather the Storm

By Will MacLaren

George Burnett has seen a thing or two. With an AHL Calder Cup trophy, three OHL championships and an additional appearance at the Memorial Cup on his resume, the General Manager of the 2027 Memorial Cup host Guelph Storm can bank on a lifetime of experience in the run up to next May. That doesn’t mean the prospect of making another appearance at the event is any less exciting.

“It’s a source of great pride,” Burnett says of Guelph’s host selection. “We’ve had tremendous support here over many years so, for our fans, to not only host the event but put a group together that’s competitive, that would be a big goal from my end. Add in that it’s the 200th anniversary of our city and there are going to be a lot of things that will make this very special for our community. Our business team, led by Matt Newby, put a tremendous bid in.”

Let’s zoom in on that mandate to put together a competitive team. It’s been almost exactly one year since the Storm organization received the news it had been hoping for. For Burnett, it also started the clock on a very strategic roster revamp.

“We had to make some immediate adjustments once we knew last November that we would be hosting,” he recalls. “It wasn’t easy to make the moves we did but, in the end, we hope it’s a team competitive enough to make us worthy of earning our way into the event and not necessarily just as host.”

The first step in the Storm’s championship vision was a major trade last December that saw the club improve up the middle with the acquisition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025 draftee Tyler Hopkins. Since then, every position has been bolstered trough a number of transactions including the pickups of forwards Ryan Roobroeck (CHI), Ethan Czata (TB) Owen Griffin (CBJ) and Joshua Avery, defensemen Vladimir Dravecky (NYI) and Evan Passmore and overage goaltender Ben Hrebik. Both cost and timing of each trade has been top of mind throughout the process.

“Having the chance to make deals during the summer was important,” Burnett points out. “Not to say there aren’t moves made during the season of course, but there are a lot of benefits to making these changes before the season starts. You can truly build a foundation and everyone has an entire season to be together and work together.”

“The sheer cost for top players these days is completely different,” he goes on the say. “At one point, a second-round pick was like giving up your first born. Now, dealing six or seven picks isn’t unusual. There has to be a little bit of strategy involved.”

This will be Burnett’s third appearance at the Memorial Cup as a General Manager following trips in 2008 with the Belleville Bulls and 2019 with the Storm. Memories of those events, during which his clubs fell short in the semi-final game, offer up important lessons. Perhaps the biggest one relates directly to the methodology behind how he’s built this year’s group in Guelph.

“You don’t want to be one player short,” Burnett, who also coached the Storm to the 1998 OHL title, stresses. “In 2019, we dealt with injuries to three key players. Two were able to return but one could not. Injuries are part of our game of course but it just goes to show the importance in having depth at all three positions. That can mean players having to accept lesser roles to be part of the team but that all comes down to character and maybe putting your own individual goals off to the side.”

The GM and the man guiding the Storm behind the bench have known each other since the early 90’s. Back then, Burnett was a young coach in the OHL and Cory Stillman a junior aged winger. Bringing him into the fold in 2024 was one of the easier moves for the architect of this club.

“He has championship experience,” Burnett says of Stillman, a two-time Stanley Cup champion. “He also brings so much practical experience to our bench. Along with our support staff, he’s providing a lot of leadership and direction.”

“We’ve had a great start to our season but there’s bound to be bumps in the road,” he continues. “There will be things that come up that require his leadership and I’m very comfortable that we’ll be able to deal with it.”

Both Stillman and Burnett are also trying to bring stability. Unlike his other three treks to the tournament, Burnett will have known about this date with destiny for 18 months by the time the puck drops on opening night. He hopes a healthy dose of perspective and focus can neutralize what for any host team can be a distracting situation.

“It’s still a process,” Burnett emphasizes. “Still, I’m hoping there’s experience that all of us, as an organization, can draw upon. We just want to try and keep things as normal as possible. Our coaches have done a great job of putting a routine together for our players and we’re hopeful that can continue right through the tournament.”

It’s a tournament that reinforces Burnett’s connection to the city that he’s known so well for parts of nearly three decades. The 64-year-old from Port Perry, Ontario has travelled the continent in the name of the game. But the Royal City that’s given him the royal treatment will always be special to him.

“I look back at that team from my first year here back in ’97-’98,” Burnett recalls in speaking of that year’s Memorial Cup finalist. “What’s interesting is that none of that group were from Guelph but many of them still make this their home. I was only here a year that first stint but I forged a lot of relationships here and managed to stay in touch with many people. My kids were just starting school where we were first here. Now, my daughter lives here and my son isn’t far away. Port Perry will always be my home but we’ve really enjoyed our time in Guelph. It’s a tremendous city. And the hockey team is the number one game in town. They’re not sharing the stage with the blue and white down the road, so to speak.”

“There’s still a tremendous amount of work to do but at the same time, we’re grateful for this opportunity,” he concludes. “It’s truly a privilege to be associated with the Storm and the OHL. We all realize that.”