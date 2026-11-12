Road to 2027 Memorial Cup: Fronts filling the net as one of top OHL teams

By Will MacLaren

If you’re looking for the Kingston Frontenacs, check the attacking zone first. Or the upper portion of the OHL standings. With a high tempo pressure game and an impressive balance of players from all age groups, the Frontenacs have been a formidable opponent to this point of the season.

What makes the Fronts particularly dangerous is its ability to throw several offensive talents over the boards at any given time. Among the five point-per-game players suiting up in Kingston are slick sophomore and leading scorer Nolan Snyder, Slovakians Tomas Pobezal and Alex Misiak along with veterans Alex McLean and Landon Wright.

Center Aleks Kulemin, selected ninth overall by the Frontenacs at the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, is not only a rangy presence in the lineup but a key piece up the middle who already has the scouting world’s attention as an ‘A’ listed prospect in advance of the 2027 NHL Entry Draft. The forward group was additionally bolstered with the recent acquisition of 2026 Florida Panthers draftee Cole Zurawski via trade with the Owen Sound Attack.

Defensively, captain Vann Williamson offers up not only a presence on and off the ice but over 200 games of major junior experience, all with the Fronts. 2026 Los Angeles Kings second rounder Adam Goljer, the third member of Kingston’s Slovakian trio, is a crucial catalyst with the puck on the back end. New York Rangers prospect Andre Mondoux, who also attended training camp with the Philadelphia Flyers as a free agent invite in 2025, has parlayed those two pro experiences into even more minutes and responsibility this campaign.

In net, Royden Smith has made an early impression on the rest of the league, winning nine of his first ten regular season starts. Splitting duties with the rookie netminder is Vegas Golden Knights prospect Matthew Minchak.

There’s another quirk to what the Frontenacs have accomplished thus far in 2026-27; they seem to love getting the job done on the road. Entering this week’s action, the club hasn’t lost away from Slush Puppie Place since late September. Add it all up and a spot in the latest CHL Top 10 comes as little surprise.

At one time, short playoff sessions in Kingston were the norm – the club once went 18 years between series wins – but those days have become distant memories. The Fronts are now more regularly featured beyond round one. Now, the question of whether an even longer run is in the offering is certainly a valid one.