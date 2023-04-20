Road to Memorial Cup daily: Quebec, Gatineau, Sherbrooke & Seattle advance

CHL THREE STARS

Zachary L’Heureux (NAS) sure picked a great time to score his first career hat trick in the QMJHL.

With the series tied 1-1 and on the road facing long-time rivals Moncton, the Nashville Predators prospect potted three of the Mooseheads’ four goals to help Halifax grab its first lead of the series. L’Heureux, who scored his first goal of the playoffs in Game 2, now has four total during the postseason along with 10 points in seven games. L’Heureux will seek to add to that total when his Mooseheads face Moncton in Game 5 later tonight.

In Rouyn-Noranda, Olivier Nadeau (BUF) led the way for the Gatineau Olympiques as they punched their ticket to the final four of the QMJHL playoffs for the first time in 12 years. Specifically, Nadeau tallied two goals and one assist — good for his fourth multi-point game of these playoffs. By scoring a pair, the 2021 Buffalo Sabres fourth-round pick now has a total of seven goals during these playoffs, which ranks fourth in the QMJHL. In seven games this postseason, the 20-year-old has also registered 14 points and tallied a point in all but one game for the Olympiques.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Thunderbirds became the first WHL team to punch its ticket to the league’s Conference Championships. Leading the way for the T-Birds on Wednesday night was Colton Dach (CHI) who potted a goal and two assists in Seattle’s Game 4 victory. Having recorded just two points through his team’s first five playoff games, Dach has come alive as of late, having now registered three consecutive multi-point games to close out this series. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect now has seven points (2G, 5A) over those last three games and he should carry that momentum over into the third round of the WHL playoffs.

QMJHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Quebec vs. (5) Rimouski — Quebec wins series 4-0

Game 4: Remparts 4-2 Océanic

Mikael Huchette scored twice, while Nathan Gaucher (ANA) and James Malatesta (CBJ) added a goal and an assist as the Remparts swept the Oceanic to advance

Justin Robidas (CAR) registered a pair of assists for his third straight multi-point of the playoffs

Xavier Fillion scored Rimouski’s two goals in this contest, with Julien Béland tacking on primary assists on both

Quebec netminder William Rousseau turned aside 23 saves, while Gabriel Robert stopped 27-of-30 shots for the Oceanic

The Remparts will be heading into the third round of the QMJHL playoffs having won eight straight games this postseason, and 16 in a row dating back to the regular season (their last loss was on March 7 vs. Baie-Comeau)

Quebec will be heading to the QMJHL playoffs’ final four for the second straight season

(2) Halifax vs. (3) Moncton — Halifax leads series 2-1

Game 3: Mooseheads 4-2 Wildcats

Zachary L’Heureux (NAS) potted his first-career QMJHL hat trick to lead the Mooseheads to an important win on the road against Moncton

Brady Fournier was Halifax’s other goal scorer, while Josh Lawrence recorded a pair of assists to give himself 18 points this postseason (T-3rd in the QMJHL)

Thomas Auger and Oscar Plandowski (DET) found the scoresheet for the Wildcats

Moncton’s Jacob Steinmann stopped 30-of-33 shots in defeat

Mooseheads netminder Mathis Rousseau made 28 saves

Game 4 is scheduled for tonight in Moncton

Western Conference

(1) Sherbrooke vs. (6) Drummondville — Sherbrooke wins series 4-0

Game 4: Phoenix 5-2 Voltigeurs

After giving up the game’s first goal, Sherbrooke got five unanswered goals from five different skaters to help complete a series sweep against the Voltigeurs

Sherbrooke punches its ticket to the third round of the QMJHL playoffs for the second year in a row

Justin Gill nabbed a goal and an assist, while Marc-André Gaudet (STL), Ethan Gauthier, Milo Roelens and Israel Mianscum also scored for the Phoenix

Sherbrooke’s David Spacek (MIN) and Joshua Roy (MTL) both recorded a pair of assists; Roy multi-point effort extended his point streak to 19 games (dating back to February 26)

Roy now has 20 points (10G, 11A) in eight games this postseason — two points shy of Gatineau’s Zachary Dean (STL) for the QMJHL lead

Along with the Remparts, the Phoenix advance to the third round having won all eight of their games during the QMJHL postseason

Sherbrooke will also enter the QMJHL’s next round having won 14 games in a row (their last loss came against Gatineau on March 12)

(2) Gatineau vs. (4) Rouyn-Noranda — Gatineau wins series 4-0

Game 4: Olympiques 6-1 Huskies

(BUF) Olivier Nadeau (2G, 1A) and (STL) Zachary Dean (1G, 2A) each put together three-point performances to lift the Olympiques past the Huskies

Gatineau’s Riley Kidney (MTL) had a goal and assist, while Colin Ratt and Isaac Beliveau (PIT) rounded out the scoring for the Olympiques

Gatineau defenseman Tristan Luneau (ANA) recorded a pair of assists

Dean’s three points on the night now give him 23 points during the playoffs — which places him atop all CHL scorers during the postseason

Francesco Lapenna put together another strong outing for the Olympiques, stopping 33-of-34 shots

Heading into the third round, Lapenna’s 1.00 GAA, .963 SV% and four shutouts are the best among all CHL netminders this postseason

Gatineau head into the third round of the playoffs having won eight of nine games this postseason

Gatineau will be making their first appearance in the QMJHL’s third round since 2011

Dean dans l'enclave…ET COMPTE! Dean in the slot…AND SCORE! GAT | 6-1 | ROU #goOLgo♠️ pic.twitter.com/7uOgVtRrF3 — Olympiques de Gatineau (@OlympiquesGAT) April 20, 2023

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (4) Moose Jaw — Series tied series 2-2

Game 4: ICE 3-2 Warriors (OT)

Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk (OTT) scored on the power play 11:56 into overtime to help Winnipeg even the series

Winnipeg’s Ben Zloty led all scorers with three assists, while Vladislav Shilo and Matthew Savoie (BUF) recorded the other goals for the ICE

Jagger Firkus (SEA) and Martin Rysavy (CBJ) each had a goal and an assist for the Warriors

Firkus now has eight goals and 18 points in six games this postseason, both of which rank T-3rd in the WHL

After being pulled in each of the last two contests, Daniel Hauser stepped up in a big way for Winnipeg by making 29 saves

Warriors netminder Connor Ungar stopped 38-of-41 shots in defeat

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Winnipeg

That's what he was brought in to do!#Sens prospect Zack Ostapchuk tips home the OT winner for the @WHLWpgICE #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/ATkNecf60U — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 20, 2023

(2) Red Deer vs. (3) Saskatoon — Red Deer leads series 3-1

Game 4: Blades 4-2 Rebels

Rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Blades scored four unanswered goals to stave off elimination on the home and extend the series to Game 5 in Saskatoon

Saskatoon’s Aidan De La Gorgendiere and Tanner Molendyk each registered their first goal of these playoffs, while Jayden Wiens and Brandon Lisowsky (TOR) also found twine for the Blades

Kai Uchacz opened the scoring by potting the first two goals of this game — giving him a team-leading six this postseason

Rebels forward Jace Isley and Blades forward Trevor Wong each had a pair of assists

Ethan Chadwick turned aside 34-of-36 shots to help the Blades force Game 5 — Chadwick’s 34 saves were the most he’s ever made in a WHL playoff game

Red Deer was without Kalan Lind for much of this game, as he left early in the first period with an injury

Saskatoon will look to extend the series once again when they faceoff against Red Deer on Friday at the SaskTel Centre for Game 5

Western Conference

(1) Seattle vs. (4) Prince George — Seattle wins series 4-0

Game 4: Thunderbirds 8-2 Cougars

Eight different Thunderbirds recorded a goal as Seattle won its eighth straight game of the postseason to sweep the Cougars

Leading the way for the T-Birds was (CHI) Colton Dach’s three point-effort (1G, 2A)

Seattle’s Jeremy Hanzel, Bryce Pickford and Jared Davison (MTL) each had a goal and an assist

Although he registered an assist in this game, bringing his point total this postseason to 15, Dylan Guenther (ARI) saw his 13-game goal streak come to an end

Zac Funk and Chase Wheatcroft (DAL) were the goal scorers for Prince George, while Cougars forward Riley Heidt had two assists

Seattle’s Thomas Milic made 22 saves in victory, and heads into the next round leading the WHL in GAA (1.13) and SV% (.953) this postseason

Set to make their second straight appearance in the WHL’s Western Conference Championships, the Thunderbirds will face the winner of Kamloops & Portland in the next round

(2) Kamloops vs. (3) Portland — Kamloops leads series 3-0

Game 3: Blazers 3-2 Winterhawks

(TOR) Francis Minten’s goal two minutes into the third period proved to be enough as the Blazers held on to a narrow win to get one step closer to advancing

Kamloops forward (DAL) Logan Stankoven (1G, 1A) and defenseman (ANA) Olen Zellweger (2A) each registered two points in victory

Jakub Demek (VGK) also found the scoresheet for the Blazers, while Jack O’Brien and Luca Cagnoni found twine for the Winterhawks

Stankoven’s eight goals this postseason place him third among WHL goal scorers, while his 18 playoffs points are second-most in the league

Winterhawks goalie Jan Spunar made 33 saves in defeat, while Dylan Ernst stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced

Portland will aim to stave off elimination at home when they face off against the Kamloops for Game 4 tonight

