Road to Memorial Cup daily: Petes and ICE advance

CHL Three Stars

Connor Lockhart (VAN) had a hat-trick to earn Monday’s first star as the Petes advanced to the OHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series. Lockhart, who had a career best 79 points in the regular season, had five points in the last two games of the series against Ottawa.

After a Game 5 hat-trick, Conor Geekie (ARI) had three points (2G, 1A) Monday to earn the second star as the ICE eliminated Moose Jaw in Game 6. Geekie had 10 points in the series against the Warriors and has 13 postseason points.

Tyler Savard claimed the night’s third star as his second goal of the night was the game-winner as Barrie forced a Game 7 against North Bay. Savard, who was acquired from the Greyhounds ahead of the OHL trade deadline, has 10 points in 12 postseason contests after he had 17 points with the Colts in the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Ottawa vs. (4) Peterborough — Peterborough wins series 4-2

Game 6: Petes 5-4 67’s

There would be no collapse this time from the Petes who staved off a late Ottawa comeback in Game 6 to advance to the Eastern Conference Championship Series for the first time since 2017.

Chase Stillman (NJ) had three helpers while Owen Beck (MTL) had two assists for the Petes

Michael Simpson stopped 35 shots and owns the third best GAA in the OHL at 2.41 through two rounds.

The Petes will face either Barrie or North Bay in the conference finals

"Here come the hats! Lockhart's got three tonight!"#Canucks prospect Connor Lockhart had a hat-trick for @PetesOHLhockey to lead his side to the third round of the #OHLPlayoffs! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/TRZi6M5syE — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 25, 2023

(2) North Bay vs. (3) Barrie — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Colts 4-2 Battalion

Savard scored the go-ahead goal with 2:04 left in regulation as the Colts forced a Game 7 Tuesday

Beau Jelsma registered three points (1G, 2A) in the win while Declan McDonnell had a goal and an assist

Anson Thornton (ARI) made 32 saves Dalyn Wakely and Pasquale Zito (DET) had North Bay’s goals

Game 7 is April 25 at 7pm ET

Tyler Savard had the GWG with 2:04 to play as the @OHLBarrieColts forced a Game 7 against North Bay! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/Ce4rIrVXz7 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 25, 2023

WHL

Eastern Conference

(1) Winnipeg vs. (4) Moose Jaw — ICE win series 4-2

Game 6: ICE 8-2 Warriors

A six-goal second period ensured Winnipeg’s spot in the third round was confirmed as they eliminated Moose Jaw in Game 6.

Connor McClennon had a pair of goals for the ICE while Vladislav Shilo and Graham Sward had three points (1G, 2A)

Matthew Savoie (BUF) had two assists to take his postseason points total to 18

Winnipeg will play either Red Deer or Saskatoon in the WHL’s Eastern Conference Championship Series

