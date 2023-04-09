Road to Memorial Cup daily: Ottawa and Portland advance as two Game 7’s forced

CHL Three Stars

Alexander Suzdalev (WSH) scored twice for Regina to earn the first star as the Pats forced a Game 7 against Saskatoon. Suzdalev led all CHL rookies in scoring in the regular season with 86 points (38 goals).

Logan Morrison’s two goals saw him claim Saturday’s second star as he led Ottawa into the second round of the OHL Playoffs. Morrison, who was the Wayne Gretzky ‘99’ Award winner as OHL Playoffs MVP last season, tallied 94 points during the regular season. Morrison had 10 points in five games against Oshawa in their playoff series.

Nolan Dann had two goals as he was named the third star as Flint forced Game 7 against Saginaw. Dann, who began the year in Niagara, had 33 points in the regular season.

OHL

Eastern Conference

(1). Ottawa vs. (8) Oshawa — 67’s win series 4-1

Game 5: 67’s 4-2 Generals

Luca Pinelli and Brady Stonehouse also scored for Ottawa as they clinched the series

Pavel Mintyukov and Vinzenz Rohrer (MTL) each had two assists

Max Donoso stopped 33 shots in the 67’s net

Ottawa’s second round opponent is yet to be determined

Western Conference

(4) Saginaw vs. (5) Flint — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Firebirds 4-3 Spirit (OT)

Coulson Pitre’s first goal of the postseason was the overtime winner as Flint forced Game 7

Dmitry Kuzmin (WPG) had three assists for the Firebirds while Ethan Hay had a pair of helpers

Nathan Day turned aside 32 shots in the Flint goal

Game 7 is Monday April 10 at 7:05pm ET

COULSON PITRE's first of the post season FORCES GAME 7!! #NHLDraft | @FlintFirebirds pic.twitter.com/4bhNnAPCGy — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 9, 2023

WHL

(3) Saskatoon vs. (6) Regina — Series tied 3-3

Game 6: Pats 5-3 Blades

Connor Bedard had four points (1G, 3A) as Regina forced a Game 7 in their Saskatchewan based series. Bedard’s 19 points leads all CHL skaters in the postseason

Stanislav Svozil (CBJ) had three helpers for the Pats

Tanner Howe and Zackary Shantz scored Regina’s two other goals

Game 7 is April 10 at 9pm ET

Western Conference

(3) Portland vs. (6) Everett — Winterhawks win series 4-1

Game 5: Winterhawks 3-2 Silvertips (OT)