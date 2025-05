ALLEN, TEXAS - APRIL 30: Canada's Cole Reschny #7 celebrates Jackson Smith #3 first period goal against Czechia during Quarterfinal Round action at the 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey U18 World Championship at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on April 30, 2025 in Allen, Texas, USA. (Photo by Tim Austen/IIHF)

Reschny’s overtime winner sends Canada to U18’s semi-finals

Photo credit: Tim Austen / IIHF

The nickname ‘Goal Reschny’ is really going to stick for the Victoria Royals’ Cole Reschny.

The 2025 NHL Draft prospect added another chapter to his impressive 2024-25 campaign Wednesday night as he scored the overtime winner to send Canada into the semi-finals of the 2025 U18 World Championships in Frisco and Allen, TX.

“We had no doubt that we could do it,” Reschny said. “We were getting lots of chances. Their goalie was playing well but we had to keep shooting and bury one of our chances and that’s what we did.”

In fact, it was a pair of Royals who finished the job for Canada 2:41 into the extra frame as Reschny took a feed from 2026 NHL Draft prospect Keaton Verhoeff.

“We were pressing them all overtime and we won the draw to take it out of the zone,” Reschny recalled. “Hoeffer got a step on his guy and I jumped past my guy too and on a 2-on-1, got the shot off and it went in. It was a nice play by him.”

COLE RESCHNY CALLS GAME IN OT😤 The @victoriaroyals’ star #NHLDraft prospect sends 🇨🇦 to the semis❗️ #U18MensWorlds pic.twitter.com/OdSlJr93gD — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 30, 2025

The game-winner was Reschny’s second of the afternoon as he had previously tied the game at 2-2 late in the second stanza. Tri-City’s Jackson Smith also scored for Canada who found themselves trailing on a pair of occasions in the game.

“Definitely a close game,” said the Soo’s Brady Martin. “We were pretty nervous on the bench so it was nice to see [Cole] seal the deal.”

Listed at no. 25 among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting Final Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft, Reschny had a huge year for the Royals in 2024-25. His 92 points were tied for the second most in a single season in franchise history while his 66 assists set a new team best.

He then dialled it up even more in the postseason where in just 11 games, he recorded 25 points (nine goals) as Victoria reached the second round of the WHL playoffs before they suffered a Game 6 loss to Spokane.

But he didn’t want his season to end there. So, he happily accepted an invitation to head to the U18’s and represent his country once again where last year he won gold at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In three games, the Macklin, SK., native has six points and sits tied second in goals with four among Canadian skaters.

“It’s really important,” Reschny said of continuing his season in his NHL Draft year. “This is a special year for me. Playing hockey is my goal and I love playing hockey.

“Getting this opportunity was pretty special and there was no doubt I wanted to come.”

Canada will face Slovakia Friday in the first semi-final at 4pm ET / 1pm PT. Hosts USA and Sweden will meet in the second semi at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. Both games can be seen live on TSN.