Reschny collects CHL Away From Home presented by Days Inn honours

Across three road games last week, Victoria’s Cole Reschny (2025) tallied six points Away from Home.

After he was held pointless March 18 in a 5-3 win against Kamloops, he tallied three points (2G, 1A) the next night in a 5-3 victory over Kelowna.

On March 21, he a goal and two assists as the Royals took down the Cougars 6-3. In the process, Reschny tallied his 66th assist of the campaign to establish a new Royals single season franchise record.

In 62 games, the 18-year-old tallied 26 goals and 92 points this season.