Remparts unveil official theme for the 2028 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota: “Built to Make History”

Ahead of Friday’s media event in Québec City, Québec Remparts Vice-President of Operations Tommy Castonguay unveiled the official theme for the 2028 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota: “Built to Make History.”

This tagline will guide all communications, community engagement, and celebrations surrounding the prestigious Canadian junior hockey championship, which will take place in Québec City from May 19 to 28, 2028. The official visual identity and its variations will be rolled out in winter 2027.

“The 2028 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota represents an exceptional opportunity to showcase what has made Québec City strong for generations. Here, history is not simply part of our past. It is reflected in what we have built: our fortifications, our military heritage so closely tied to the Memorial Cup, our sporting tradition, our communities, and our Vidéotron Centre, ready to welcome the entire country. Together, we have an opportunity to write a new page in our history,” said Tommy Castonguay.

Québec City is built for great moments

The “Built to Make History” theme draws its strength from the past, present and future of Québec’s provincial capital. It celebrates the achievements that have shaped Québec City, as well as its collective ambition, the pride of its citizens and a passion for hockey that spans generations. It reminds us that great stories are not written only in books. They come to life through dedicated people, iconic places and events that leave a lasting mark.

By hosting the 2028 Memorial Cup, Québec City is preparing to do more than stage a hockey tournament. It is getting ready to write a new chapter in its sporting history and give players, fans and visitors an experience worthy of its reputation as a premier event destination.

A theme that brings people together and takes many forms

Created by GUSTAV, Gestev’s creative intelligence team, in collaboration with the Québec Remparts, the theme was already at the heart of the official bid submitted this past September.

“Defining the theme of an event like the Memorial Cup is about much more than finding a catchy tagline. It means creating a strong idea that can unite a city, its citizens and its partners around a shared ambition. We wanted a theme deeply rooted in Québec City’s identity, yet strong and versatile enough to come to life across every aspect of the event. Because the impact of a Memorial Cup extends well beyond performances on the ice. It is also an opportunity to celebrate our history, our pride and the people who make Québec City unique,” said Martine Delagrave, Vice-President of GUSTAV.

One of the concept’s strengths is its ability to take the form of several complementary taglines, each highlighting a different aspect of Québec City and the event:

Built on victories, celebrating the Remparts’ sporting legacy and the great triumphs that have marked our history;

Built for great moments, reflecting the Centre Vidéotron and its role as a place that brings people together;

Built by history, highlighting more than 400 years of heritage that have shaped Québec City’s identity;

Built on courage, paying tribute to the values of resilience and bravery associated with its military heritage;

Built by our people, showcasing the commitment, passion and pride of the citizens who will contribute to the success of this Memorial Cup.

“That is what makes this theme so powerful. It allows us to tell Québec City’s story from several perspectives while maintaining a strong, consistent message. A city shaped by its history, driven by its people and built to host great moments,” concluded Martine Delagrave.

A visual identity rooted in our heritage

The visual identity accompanying the theme draws inspiration from the colours and symbols that define Québec City. Gold and brown evoke prestige, rich heritage and excellence. Green reflects the land, stability and resilience, while blue, an emblematic colour of Québec City, symbolizes togetherness and collective energy. Red, black, grey and white, associated with the Remparts, complete the palette, conveying the passion, power and intensity of major sporting events. Paired with monumental, bold typography, these colours create a strong, modern and distinctive visual identity that reflects the host city.

Today, a new chapter begins

With the Centre Vidéotron, a modern arena designed to host the country’s biggest sporting and cultural events, Québec City has a world-class venue to welcome the elite of Canadian junior hockey. Beyond the facilities, however, an entire passionate community is preparing to make this edition a defining moment.

Some cities host great moments. Québec City is built to leave its mark on them.

About the Québec Remparts

The Québec Remparts hockey club, owned by Quebecor Sports and Entertainment, competes in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, which comprises 18 teams across Québec and the Maritimes. Since 1997, the Québec Remparts have been closely associated with the greater Québec City metropolitan area and have built a sense of belonging among residents throughout the region. Since September 2015, they have played at the Centre Vidéotron, a multipurpose arena with more than 18,000 seats.

About the 2028 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota

The Memorial Cup is the Canadian Hockey League’s national championship, bringing together the champions of the QMJHL, OHL and WHL, along with the host team. In 2028, Québec City will welcome the country’s best junior teams and thousands of fans to celebrate excellence in Canadian hockey.