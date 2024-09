Remparts retire Marchessault’s no. 18 jersey

Photo credit: Jonathan Roy Photography

The Quebec Remparts have retired Jonathan Marchessault’s no. 18 jersey.

Marchessault spent four seasons with the club from 2007-2011 and ranks seventh in franchise history in games played (254), goals (98) and points (239).

In 2010-11, his final season, he had a career high 40 goals and 95 points and was named to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team. In the postseason, he led the league in assists (22) and points (33) as the Remparts reached the President’s Cup Conference finals.

Undrafted into the NHL, Marchessault has appeared in 638 games where he’s recorded 487 points (230 goals). After stints with Columbus, Tampa Bay and Florida, Vegas selected the Cap-Rouge, QC., native in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft.

With the Golden Knights, Marchessault leads the franchise with 514 games played, 192 goals and 417 points. He was crowned a Stanley Cup champion in 2023 and collected the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Stanley Cup’s most valuable player.

An NHL All-Star in 2022, the 33-year-old has played 306 games in the AHL where he is a three-time All-Star (2012, 2013, 2015).

Marchessault joins Guy Lafleur (no. 4), Guy Chouinard (no. 7), Eric Chouinard (no. 7), Real Cloutier (no. 10), Andre Savard (no. 12), Simon Gagne (no. 12), Alexander Radulov (no. 22) and Marc-Eduard Vlasic (no. 44) as Remparts to have their jersey retired.