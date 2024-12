U SPORTS took a 1-0 lead at 12:14 as former Rouyn-Noranda forward Gagnon buried a rebound after Bjarnason had stopped Connor Bowie’s initial shot but Canada got level with 1:09 left in the first as Beckett Sennecke (ANA) forced a turnover and then fed a wide-open Rehkopf out front.

“Our line was good on the forecheck all night,” Rehkopf said. “That was something we wanted to do; get on their ‘D’ and play north and I think we did a good job of that.”

“He’s obviously gifted and super smart,” Rehkopf said of Sennecke. “I just had to find the net, be in an open spot and I knew he’d find me.”

Frenette – who won a QMJHL title with Victoriaville in 2021 – had the only goal of the second frame as he re-directed Jake Lee’s point shot to give U SPORTS a 2-1 lead.

It was all Canada in the third however as they used a four-goal period to take Game 1. Martone made it 2-2 at 4:27 as he buried Spokane’s Berkly Catton’s (SEA) centering pass before Gauthier gave Canada its first lead just 25 seconds later as he beat Ratzlaff over his blocker from the right dot.

Rehkopf’s second of the night came at 6:20 as he took advantage of a misplaced pass before he completed his hat-trick at 14:32 off of Oshawa’s Sennecke’s third assist of the night.

“It’s a different dynamic against those guys,” said Guelph defenceman Cam Allen (WSH). “It puts you to the test and gets you ready for teams that will come in this tournament.”

Canada is now 10-7-1 all-time against U SPORTS.

The two teams will meet again Friday at TD Place at 12 p.m. ET before Canada announces its 2025 World Juniors roster later that day.