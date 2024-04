Rehkopf agrees to entry-level contract with Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have signed Kitchener Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf to a three-year entry-level contract.

Rehkopf was the 50th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old had a standout 2023-24 campaign as he surpassed the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career while he also established a career high 95 points to finish ninth in OHL scoring.

Over 193 games with the Rangers, who took his 17th overall in the 2021 OHL Draft, Rehkopf has 100 goals and 187 points.

A native of Vaughn, ON., Rehkopf was also part of Canada’s 2024 World Juniors squad while he won a gold medal at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.