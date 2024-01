Red Wings prospect Danielson acquired by Winterhawks

The Portland Winterhawks have acquired Detroit Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson from the Brandon Wheat Kings.

In return, the Wheat Kings received Nicholas Johnson, Rhett Ravndahl and three WHL draft picks that included first round choices in 2025 and 2027.

In 26 games this year, Danielson has played at a point-per-game pace this season that has included 12 goals and recently represented Canada at the 2024 World Juniors.

The fifth overall pick in the 2019 WHL Draft, the Wheat Kings captain played 171 times for the franchise and recorded 175 points (71 goals).

Danielson is the sixth NHL prospect on the Winterhawks roster after Marek Alscher (FLA), Luca Cagnoni (SJ), Josh Davies (FLA), Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) and Carter Sotheran (PHI).

Detroit selected Danielson ninth overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.