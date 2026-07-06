Red menace – Cats, Remparts were memorable foes in ‘06

By Will MacLaren

Over the past three decades, the fates of the Moncton Wildcats and Quebec Remparts have collided time and again. As the two clubs now await which one will host the 2028 Memorial Cup presented by Kubota, memories of fans from a certain era can’t help but recall the first time both of these clubs faced off with a CHL title on the line.

Nobody who was there in either city will ever forget what these two clubs brought to the rink night in and night out during the 2005-06 season. The Remparts were at the top of their cycle, having quickly regrouped after hosting the Memorial Cup in 2003. Led on the ice by soon-to-be NHL star Alexander Radulov, the Remparts were a force to be reckoned with. Up front, Brent Aubin, acquired from Rouyn-Noranda mid-season, 16-year-old Angelo Esposito and veteran Mathieu Melanson set the tone for the league’s top goal-scoring squad that year. Before posting major minutes for the San Jose Sharks, Marc-Edouard Vlasic was patrolling the Quebec blueline alongside veterans Michael Sersen, Andrew Andricopoulos and Joey Ryan. Cedric Desjardins, fresh off a run to the Memorial Cup Final with Rimouski the previous year, was looking for redemption between the pipes.

However, the biggest move the Remparts made that year occurred just five games into the season when the club responded to a 1-4 start by dismissing Head Coach Eric Lavigne and bringing in long time Owner and GM Patrick Roy. It may have been the legendary Roy’s first foray behind the bench but by the time the year was over, he would exude the aura of a savvy veteran.

The Remparts’ goal was a ticket to Moncton where the Wildcats, two years removed from its first-ever appearance in the QMJHL Finals, were preparing to host the 2006 Memorial Cup. The Cats proved a worthy host before the first month of the campaign had concluded, starting 5-0 and never looking back. Seven players posted at least 20 goals, led by Stephane Goulet’s 51. Phillipe Dupuis joined the club a month into the season after helping lead Gatineau to back-to-back league titles in 2003 and 2004. 17-year-old Brad Marchand began to show the flashes of skill and combativeness that would lead to a lengthy NHL career while Latvian Martin Karsums turned in a productive but injury-shortened campaign. The back end was led by Keith Yandle, whose lone season in the ‘Q’ ended with the CHL’s Top Defenceman Award. Fellow future NHLers Andrew MacDonald was another blueline anchor alongside veteran Nathan Welton. A mid-season trade with Val-d’Or brought native New Brunswicker Luc Bourdon, fresh off a gold medal performance at that year’ World Juniors, into the fold. Another Christmastime transaction saw overager Josh Tordjman make his way from Victoriaville to solidify Moncton’s presence between the pipes.

As was the case in Quebec, the most noteworthy addition may well have been behind the bench as Ted Nolan rejoined the coaching ranks several years after his award-winning stint with the Buffalo Sabres.

All season long, the two clubs battled for top spot. It would take a win on the final afternoon of the regular season for the Wildcats to claim its first Jean-Rougeau Trophy as regular season champions. While the Cats went 12-3 through the first three round of the postseason by dispatching Victoriaville, Halifax and Gatineau, the Remparts defeated Val-d’Or and Shawinigan in five games each before outlasting Acadie-Bathurst in game seven to create the final matchup fans around the league had long anticipated.

In a series that featured four overtime contests, the Cats took the first two on home ice thanks to OT winners from Karsums and depth forward Tim Spencer. The Remparts would draw even back home in Quebec before Karsums again player the hero in extra time to send the Cats back to Moncton with a 3-2 series lead and a chance to capture the team’s first playoff championship. They did just that two nights later, securing a 3-2 game six triumph and earning Karsums playoff MVP honours thanks to his seven game winning goals in the postseason.

Both clubs qualified for the Memorial Cup, the Remparts joining in as the second ‘Q’ representative. With a ticket to Championship Sunday on the line, and plenty of posturing in the media in the lead up, the two clubs met to cap off the round robin. In a back-and-forth contest, it would be Andricopoulos who finally broke a 3-3 deadlock with under four minutes remaining to send Quebec to the Final. Facing them would be, who else, the Wildcats thanks to a 3-1 semi-final triumph over the WHL Champion Vancouver Giants. It would be the first all-QMJHL Final in Memorial Cup history.

The Wildcats came storming out of the games, holding a 7-1 shots edge early on. Desjardins would weather the store before defensive defenceman Pierre Bergeron opened the scoring midway through the first. The Remparts would roll from them, building a 4-0 lead en route to a 6-2 triumph and Quebec’s first Memorial Cup since 1971. It would also prove, to date, the only time in tournament history in which a team won the title while not acting as host nor winning their own league’s playoff championship. In the end, Radulov would have the last laugh, earning tournament MVP honours before embarking on an electrifying career in both the NHL and KHL.

The two clubs have faced each other in the postseason twice more in the past 20 years; Quebec sweeping the Cats in 2015 and Moncton returning the favour in four straight in 2025. But nothing has come close to reaching the fever pitch these two teams reached in one of the most thrilling QMJHL seasons of all time.