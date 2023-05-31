Red Deer captain Grubbe acquired by Oilers

Red Deer Rebels captain Jayden Grubbe has seen his NHL rights acquired by the Edmonton Oilers from the New York Rangers.

Edmonton sent New York a 2023 fifth-round draft pick in return.

Grubbe had a career year in 2022-23 as he recorded 18 goals, 49 assists and 67 points in 64 games. The 20-year-old was the seventh overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft by the Rebels and has played 194 games with the club.

The Calgary native was the 65th overall pick by New York in the 2021 NHL Draft but did not sign an entry-level contract with the club.