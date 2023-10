Rebels end Winterhawks winning streak in CHLGOTW

Photo credit: Xander Holcomb

Kalan Lind (NSH) scored the game-winner as the Red Deer Rebels ended the Portland Winterhawks’ eight-game winning streak in Friday’s CHL Game of the Week.

Captain Kai Uchacz also scored for Red Deer while Kyle Kelsey turned aside 35 shots. Kyle Chyzowski had Portland’s lone goal who were dealt defeat for the first time since Opening Night on Sept. 22.

After a goalless first, Chyzowski broke the deadlock at 2:21 of the second before Uchacz’s fifth of the year levelled the score at the 10:00 mark.

Lind would score the game-winner at 14:49 as he re-directed Mats Lindgren’s (BUF) point shot before Kelsey secured the win with a perfect 11-save third period.

The victory saw Red Deer improve to 5-6-1 while Portland, the no.1 ranked club in the CHL Top 10, dropped to 8-2-0.