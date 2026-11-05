Real Canadian Superstore® and CHL celebrate five years of creativity, community, and more than $1 million raised through Jersey Design Contest

Over its first five seasons, the CHL x Superstore Jersey Design Contest has turned young fans’ ideas into jerseys worn by their hockey heroes — and raised more than $1 million for President’s Choice Children’s Charity (PCCC) through jersey auctions.

The program has grown from 25 participating markets in 2021 to 32 communities across nine provinces. As Real Canadian Superstore® and the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) welcome its sixth season, the stories behind those jerseys offer plenty to celebrate: family traditions, surprise jersey presentations, and the excitement of seeing someone else wearing something they created.

For Remy Maldre, the inspiration was part of an outing he already knew well: walking to Halifax Mooseheads games with his parents. The Old Town Clock they passed along the way found a place on his jersey, alongside a red-eyed moose chomping on a hockey stick.

A player with the Halifax Hawks U11 program, Remy had learned about the contest from the big screen at Mooseheads games. Before his winning design made its debut, he was looking forward to attending with his teammates, who did not yet know he had won.

“They don’t know that I won the contest yet, but I think they will be super excited about that!” he said before the game.

When the Mooseheads wore his design on March 1, 2026, the afternoon delivered plenty of excitement on the ice, too. Halifax erased a 3–1 third-period deficit before Shawn Carrier scored in overtime to secure a 5–4 victory over the Québec Remparts.

A familiar walk with his parents had become a jersey worn by the Mooseheads during a comeback win — one of the many personal stories woven into the contest’s first five seasons.

Community landmarks and skylines

Family outings also inspired the Victoria Royals’ 2026 jersey. Growing up in a small town, the young designer made frequent trips to Victoria with family and remembered the downtown skyline at night. Those visits became the starting point for a design that combined the city’s skyline with Canadian imagery, including a crown incorporated into a maple leaf.

In Kamloops, a familiar landmark carried a different significance. Morgan’s 2025 Blazers design paid tribute to the Red Bridge, which had been destroyed by fire the previous September. Its outline became part of the jersey’s striping, preserving a reminder of the bridge on a sweater fans could wear.

Other young artists have found their own ways to put a community on a jersey. Brooklyn Shore combined Red Deer’s famous “green onion” water tower with the well-known antlers of the Rebels logo, while Aiden Edwards’ 2021 Prince Albert Raiders jersey featured a silhouette of the city’s skyline.

Natasha Hui brought the northern lights and Edmonton’s skyline together for the Oil Kings in 2024. The Niagara IceDogs’ 2025 jersey celebrated the Horseshoe Falls, while Olivia Wilkin looked to the stars for her 2026 Prince George Cougars design.

Seen together, the jerseys offer a tour of the places young fans know and love, each interpreted through a different artist’s eyes.

A fresh take on beloved classics

In Sarnia, eight-year-old Annie Mason’s honey-themed design gave her a chance to take part in the occasion herself.

When the Sting announced they would wear her jersey in February 2023, they also invited Annie and her family to participate in the ceremonial puck drop, with Annie wearing her own creation.

That same year in Medicine Hat, seven-year-old Maddy Rieger decided to give the Tigers’ orange a starring role. Her dad, Blair, told the Medicine Hat News that the design was entirely hers. His contribution was printing the paper.

“It’s still an important job, printing out all that paperwork,” he joked.

Before the game, Maddy visited Co-op Place with her dad and sister, Amelia, to show the jersey to the team. There was a surprise waiting for her: Tigers forward Dallon Melin presented her with a signed version featuring her own name on the back.

The Tigers went on to beat the Kamloops Blazers 7–3 while wearing her design. The occasion also raised $8,780 for PCCC, adding a local contribution to the program’s growing national impact.

In Kitchener, Lukas kept the Rangers’ traditional colours intact while putting together a different spin on their usage in 2021. Six-year-old Maxim took Sudbury in a brighter direction for its 2026 Family Day game, replacing the Wolves’ familiar blue and grey with pink and orange while keeping the team’s logo.

Each young designer had the chance to look at a familiar jersey and decide what they would do with it — then watch the players wear that idea.

Something fun and different

For six-year-old Lottie Peterson, the best part of winning was easy to explain: “the hockey players wearing my jersey on the ice.”

Her Lethbridge Hurricanes design was dotted with stars and hearts. As the youngest of three children, Lottie had a game night centred on something she had made, and her mother, Nicole, recalled how much that meant to their family.

The excitement continued at later games. As Nicole recounted in a Lethbridge News Now story, Lottie kept spotting people wearing her design throughout the rest of the season.

“They’re wearing my jersey,” she would say.

That sense of ownership is easy to understand when looking at the imagination behind the entries. Eleven-year-old Natalie Hamilton turned ice cream into the centrepiece of the Saskatoon Blades’ 2026 jersey, working the team’s logo into the scoop on the crest. Her drawing became the sweater the Blades wore for their February 27 game.

Windsor’s pizza-themed jerseys in 2025 offered another memorable take on the food theme. The Brampton Steelheads drew inspiration from man’s best friend for their 2026 design, worn during their Pucks N’ Paws Game.

There have been playful touches elsewhere, too: talon marks across the Cape Breton Eagles’ 2025 jersey, and Riley the Raccoon peeking out from the waist of the Ottawa 67’s design that same year. Every season has brought a different collection of ideas, with young fans getting to decide how their team will look for a game.

Your jersey, your design

For some families, the memory is a jersey presentation or a puck drop. For others, it is watching the team win in their child’s design, or hearing that child point out their artwork on another fan. Across five seasons, those individual experiences have become part of a program that has raised more than $1 million for PCCC.

The clubs, local stores and supporters who bring each game night and auction together have helped make both sides of that achievement possible: an experience a young fan can call their own, and support to help feed children across Canada.

Running from October 22 to November 12, 2026, the contest offers eligible Canadian residents aged 16 and younger the opportunity to see their design worn by a participating team during a special home game between January and March 2027.

One winner in each of the 32 participating markets (see below) will receive a team-autographed jersey featuring their design and four tickets to the team’s designated game night. Game-worn jerseys will be auctioned off with all proceeds supporting PCCC.

The next jersey could be yours.

For contest details, eligibility, and how to enter, visit the contest website. Entries close at 11 p.m. ET on November 12.

2026-27 Participating Clubs