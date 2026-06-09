Ravensbergen, Fetterolf, and Guimond named finalists for CHL’s 2025-26 Goaltender of the Year

Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince George Cougars (WHL), Ryder Fetterolf of the Ottawa 67’s (OHL), and Rudy Guimond of the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) have been named the three finalists for the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award, presented annually to the top goaltender in the Canadian Hockey League.

The finalists for the award are determined by the recipients of each Member League’s top goaltender honour, including the WHL’s Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, the OHL’s Jim Rutherford Trophy, and the QMJHL’s Patrick-Roy Trophy.

The recipient of the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award will be announced at the 2026 CHL Awards ceremony on Monday, June 15, in Toronto, Ont.

Over the years, the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award has been won by many sttandout netminders, including Trevor Kidd (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), Jocelyn Thibault (Sherbrooke Faucons / QMJHL), Martin Biron (Beauport Harfangs / QMJHL), Ray Emery (Soo Greyhounds / OHL), Cam Ward (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Carey Price (Tri-City Americans / WHL), Jake Allen (Drummondville Voltigeurs / QMJHL), Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips / WHL), William Rousseau (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies / QMJHL), and most recently Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers / OHL).

WHL Nominee — Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars)

32-13-0-0 record, 2.51 GAA, .919 SV% & 4 SO in 46 GP during the 2025-26 season

Joshua Ravensbergen became the first Prince George Cougars goaltender to capture the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, and just the third netminder in franchise history to earn the honour, joining Grant Fuhr (1980-81) and Kevin Eastman (1979-80), who accomplished the feat while the franchise was located in Victoria.

The San Jose Sharks prospect finished the 2025-26 WHL season with a 32-13-0-0 record, a 2.51 goals-against average, a .919 save percentage, and four shutouts. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound netminder from North Vancouver, B.C., ranked first in the WHL in both wins and save percentage, tied for second in shutouts, and placed fourth in goals-against average

Named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team, Ravensbergen helped Prince George record a third consecutive 40-win season, as the Cougars finished third in the WHL’s Western Conference with a 44-22-0-2 record. In 25 of his 46 appearances, Ravensbergen allowed two goals or fewer, while three of his four shutouts came on the road.

Undrafted into the WHL, Ravensbergen has become one of the league’s top goaltending stories over the last three seasons. He owns a 91-30-4-2 record, a 2.68 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage, and 10 shutouts across 135 career WHL regular-season appearances. Selected 30th overall by San Jose in the 2025 NHL Draft, Ravensbergen also represented Canada at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship, helping his country earn a bronze medal

Should he win the CHL honour, Ravensbergen would become the first Prince George Cougars player to capture the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award.

OHL Nominee — Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67’s)

29-9-2-1 record, 2.07 GAA, .923 SV% & 6 SO in 41 GP during the 2025-26 season

Signed by Ottawa as an undrafted free agent last summer, Ryder Fetterolf quickly emerged as one of the OHL’s top goaltenders during a historic rookie campaign with the 67’s.

The 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pennsylvania, finished the regular season with a 29-9-2-1 record, a franchise-record 2.07 goals-against average, and a CHL-leading .923 save percentage. His six shutouts also set a new OHL record for the most by a rookie goaltender in a single season.

Fetterolf’s 2.07 goals-against average led the CHL and stands as the fifth-lowest single-season mark by an OHL goaltender in league history. It also ranks as the second-best single-season GAA ever recorded by an OHL rookie, behind only Ryan MacDonald of the London Knights, who posted a 2.06 mark in 2003-04.

By also leading the CHL in save percentage, Fetterolf became just the second rookie since 1997-98 to top the league in both goals-against average and save percentage while playing at least 40 per cent of his team’s minutes and more than 1,600 minutes. The only other rookie to accomplish that feat over that span was Evan Gardner of the Saskatoon Blades in 2023-24.

Fetterolf earned OHL Rookie of the Month honours in October before later being named both the league’s top rookie and top goaltender for the month of March. He also shared the Dave Pinkney Trophy with Jaeden Nelson as the OHL’s lowest goals-against tandem and received the F.W. “Dinty” Moore Trophy as the rookie goaltender with the league’s lowest goals-against average.

Fetterolf became just the second Ottawa 67’s goaltender to win the Jim Rutherford Trophy, joining Craig Hillier, who earned the honour in 1995-96. He is also the first American-born goaltender to receive the award since Alex Nedeljkovic of the Plymouth Whalers in 2013-14, and the first rookie goaltender in his first two years of OHL eligibility to be named the league’s Goaltender of the Year.

If selected as the CHL’s top goaltender, Fetterolf would become the first Ottawa 67’s player to win the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award. He would also become only the second rookie/first-year CHL goaltender to capture the CHL honour — and the first in 31 years — following Martin Biron (Beauport Harfangs / QMJHL, 1994-95). Fetterolf would also become just the third American-born netminder to win the award, joining Michael Houser (London Knights / OHL, 2011-12) and Dustin Wolf (Everett Silvertips / WHL, 2019-20).

QMJHL Nominee — Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats)

40-7-1-2 record, 2.27 GAA, .922 SV% & 3 SO in 50 GP during the 2025-26 season

Rudy Guimond captured the QMJHL’s Patrick-Roy Trophy after a dominant season in which he established himself as one of the top goaltenders in the CHL.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect led all QMJHL goaltenders in wins (40), goals-against average (2.27), save percentage (.922), and minutes played (2,990). He also ranked third in games played with 50 and fifth in shutouts with three, helping guide Moncton to a second consecutive QMJHL regular-season championship.

Guimond’s 40 wins led both the QMJHL and CHL in 2025-26, making him the first CHL goaltender to reach the 40-win mark since Dustin Wolf recorded 41 victories with the Everett Silvertips in 2018-19. His total is tied for the 11th-most by a goaltender in a single season in QMJHL history and stands as the highest mark by a QMJHL netminder since Alex Dubeau won 41 games with Moncton in 2014-15.

A model of consistency throughout the year, Guimond became just the sixth QMJHL goaltender since 2000 to record a 40-win season. He also concludes his QMJHL career with a league-record 2.14 career goals-against average, surpassing the previous mark of 2.31 set by Colten Ellis in 2021.

With his combination of poise, athleticism, and technical consistency, Guimond leaves the QMJHL as one of the league’s most accomplished goaltenders of the modern era.

Should he win the CHL honour, Guimond would become the first Moncton Wildcats player to capture the CHL Goaltender of the Year Award.