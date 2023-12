Rangers trade overage d-man Schmidt to Kingston

The Kingston Frontenacs have acquired Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Roman Schmidt from the Kitchener Rangers.

In return, the Fronts received a pair of OHL draft picks.

Schmidt, who was one of four overage players on the Rangers roster, tallied four assists in 14 games this year.

The Midland, MI., native, who appeared in one pro game with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch earlier this year, has played in 146 career OHL games over parts of three seasons with Kitchener.

Tampa Bay selected Schmidt 96th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.