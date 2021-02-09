Rangers Reach 50/50 Raffle Raises $34,598 for St. Mary’s General Hospital

The Rangers Reach Community Impact 50/50 Raffle in support of St. Mary’s General Hospital Foundation wrapped up on February 1st with one lucky ticket holder taking home a record jackpot of $34,598!

However, the big winner was St. Mary’s, who benefitted from the tremendous support of our community over the month of January to raise some much-needed funds. These funds will help with the purchase of vital equipment for the St. Mary’s Regional Cardiac Care Centre.

The month-long online raffle took place beginning on New Year’s Day and wrapped up on February 1st, just in time for the start of Heart Month.

“The partnership forged with St. Mary’s has been an exceptional experience”, said Rangers Reach Executive Director Craig Campbell. “It truly was a coordinated effort that yielded an unbelievable result.”

