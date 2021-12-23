Rangers prospect Korczak named WHL Player of the Week

The Western Hockey League announced today that Moose Jaw Warriors forward Ryder Korczak has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending December 19, 2021.

In three games this past week, the New York Rangers prospect recorded seven points (2G-5A), registering three or more points in two of his three appearances.

Korczak, who hails from Yorkton, Sask., began his week Tuesday, December 14 with a four-point effort (2G-2A) against the Saskatoon Blades.

He then chipped in with three assists Saturday, December 18 as Moose Jaw closed out the first half of the season with a 5-3 win against the Regina Pats.

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound forward enters the holiday break leading the Warriors in scoring with 35 points (10G-25A). His 25 assists this season are good for a share of third place among WHL skaters.

Korczak’s 694 face-off attempts are the second-most in the WHL this season. He holds a 58.4 percent success rate on draws during the 2021-22 campaign, good for sixth-best among WHL players with 100 or more attempts.

The 19-year-old was selected in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers.

He was originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft, and was acquired by Moose Jaw in May of 2019. In 163 career WHL outings with the Hitmen and Warriors, Korczak has accumulated 133 points (39G-94A).

Korczak and the Moose Jaw Warriors are slated to return from the holiday break Tuesday, December 28 with a home matchup against the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Mosaic Place).