Rangers prospect Barbashev heads to Rimouski

The Rimouski Oceanic have acquired New York Rangers prospect Maxim Barbashev from the Shawinigan Cataractes.

In return, the Cataractes received Jan Sprynar as well as a second round pick in the 2024 QMJHL Draft. Rimouski also acquired a third round selection in the 2024 QMJHL Draft.

Barbashev, who Shawinigan acquired from Moncton in the offseason, tallied nine points (two goals) in 15 games with the Cataractes this year.

The 19-year-old overage forward had a breakout year in 2022-23 with Moncton as he set career highs in goals (32), assists (33) and points (65). Over three seasons with the Wildcats, the Russian tallied 117 points (53 goals) in 136 games.

The Rangers selected Barbashev with the 161st overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.