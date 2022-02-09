Rangers Partner with You Can Play for Game on February 11th

The Kitchener Rangers announced today that the team will host their inaugural You Can Play Game on Friday, Feb. 11 at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. The You Can Play Project was founded to advocate for inclusion, acceptance and respect of LGBTQ+ athletes in sports.

“We are proud and honoured to be working with You Can Play to promote respect for LGBTQ+ players and fans in Waterloo Region and in the CHL,” said Joe Birch, COO of the Rangers. There will be many events and giveaways taking place throughout the night. Kitchener Rangers players will be using pride tape on their sticks during the game and stickers on their helmets in support of the evening. Bio packages and broadcast elements will include pronouns, and training and workshops will be scheduled with You Can Play for Rangers Hockey Operations, Business staff, and players. A PSA in support of the You Can Play Project featuring Rangers players will also be shown in the arena during the game.

Tickets for the game are sold out, but fans can tune in to the game on the following platforms:

TSN 5: Schedule Here

ROGERSTV20: https://www.rogerstv.com/show?lid=12&rid=54&sid=1213

570 NEWS: Listen Here

CHL TV: https://watch.chl.ca/ohl